‘We already expected it’ – Yash Dhull’s father opens up on why Delhi Capitals bought him at the IPL mega auction

The Delhi Capitals pouched India’s Under 19 skipper Yash Dhull within the 2022 IPL mega public sale for INR 50 Lakh. And, Dhull’s father has now opened up on his son being purchased by the Delhi Capitals.

Yash Dhull’s father, Vijay Dhull admitted that when a participant registers for the IPL public sale and goes beneath the hammer, he doesn’t have an concept of which crew goes to choose him. However, he additionally acknowledged that since Yash Dhull has practiced on the Delhi Capitals’ academy for 8 years and due to his affiliation with the franchise the teenager was picked by the Rishabh Pant led facet.

“When you register for the auctions and as a player when you are going under the hammer, it is not your choice, and beyond your control as to which side would pick you. But with Yash already being associated with Delhi Capitals Academy at Bal Bhavan, Dwarka for a long time now, where he had practiced for the last seven-eight years, we had already expected that he would most likely be picked by Delhi Capitals,” mentioned Yash Dhull’s father in a chat with India Tv.

It motivates the native boys in the event that they get to symbolize the state-based franchise within the IPL: Yash Dhull’s father

Yash Dhull’s father additionally mentioned that if the native gamers get the chance to play for his or her city-based franchise within the IPL, it would inspire them. Vijay Dhull concluded by stating that his son is glad after being picked by the Delhi Capitals forward of IPL 2022.

“Also, I feel that if the local boys get to play and represent their state-based franchise in the IPL, it motivates them immensely, and also as rookies they are in a comparatively comfortable homely fabric. Even if you see the other young boys, they are taken by their local teams only. Yash was happy about being picked by DC,” concluded Vijay Dhull.