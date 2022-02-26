‘We are all here,’ Ukraine’s Zelensky says in video from Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to remain and defend the capital in opposition to the Russian invasion.

“We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” Zelensky stated standing outdoors the presidency constructing.

Wearing olive inexperienced military-style clothes and standing together with his prime minister, chief of employees and different senior aides, Zelensky seemed to be responding to stress from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the primary time inside Kyiv itself on Friday.

President, his Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister, head of the Servant of the People are all in Kyiv. We will win! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1ae8hZnthC — Oleksiy Sorokin (@mrsorokaa) February 25, 2022

Larger forces are bearing down on the capital and the town was braced for a attainable evening of air strikes.

Meanwhile, in a televised tackle from Moscow, Putin branded Zelensky’s authorities “terrorists” and “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis,” urging the Ukrainian army to mutiny.

