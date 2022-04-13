‘We are all in pieces’: Vigil held for Easter Show stabbing victim Uati Faletolu

Teenager Uati “Pele” Faletolu has been remembered by shocked pals at a candelight vigil after he was fatally stabbed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Monday night.

The 17-year-old had been working as an attendant on the Break Dance trip on the annual present when he met up with two different teenagers, and the trio acquired into an altercation with one other group.

Uati Faletolu, 17, who was working as a trip attendant on the Easter Show, had met up with two different teenagers earlier than the trio grew to become concerned in an altercation with one other group. Credit:Rhett Wyman, TikTok

During the confrontation, Faletolu was stabbed within the chest and died in an ambulance on the best way to Westmead Hospital. Another of the trio, 16, was hospitalised with a stab wound to the leg. The different boy, 15, was arrested and charged with affray and carrying a knife.

He appeared at a kids’s court docket earlier this week and was granted bail.