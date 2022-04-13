‘We are all in pieces’: Vigil held for Easter Show stabbing victim Uati Faletolu
Teenager Uati “Pele” Faletolu has been remembered by shocked pals at a candelight vigil after he was fatally stabbed at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Monday night.
The 17-year-old had been working as an attendant on the Break Dance trip on the annual present when he met up with two different teenagers, and the trio acquired into an altercation with one other group.
During the confrontation, Faletolu was stabbed within the chest and died in an ambulance on the best way to Westmead Hospital. Another of the trio, 16, was hospitalised with a stab wound to the leg. The different boy, 15, was arrested and charged with affray and carrying a knife.
He appeared at a kids’s court docket earlier this week and was granted bail.
The 15-year-old is just not suspected of being liable for the assault on Faletolu; police consider that one other teen, armed with a knife, was the one who fatally stabbed the 17-year-old.
On Tuesday evening, dozens of his family members gathered at a park in Doonside to farewell {the teenager}, described in social media posts as a “bubbly” and outgoing particular person with a dry sense of humour and loud giggle.
“I don’t have the words right now to describe the pain we are all feeling right now all I know is I would never wish this pain on anyone,” one pal wrote. “We are all in pieces knowing you’ve left the earth.”