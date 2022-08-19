“We Are Bigger Goondas Than You”: Telangana BJP Chief To KCR

BJP staff are goondas working for the welfare of the individuals, stated Bandi Sanjay. (File)

Jangaon (Telangana):

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay on Friday stoked a row after he acknowledged that his celebration staff are greater “goons” than TRS staff however with a distinction as they work for the welfare of the individuals.

Mr Sanjay additional slammed Chief Minister Okay Chandrashekar Rao and acknowledged that TRS authorities has cash and energy and is doing “dadagiri“, whereas issuing a warning that the BJP staff are “bigger goondas” than TRS.

Addressing a public assembly in Jangaon, the BJP state chief stated, “Yesterday the crowd came from Palakurthy even after closing the roads. Some are doing dadagiri. We are dadas. BJP karyakartas are goondas working for the welfare of the people. KCR and his family members are occupying everything like thieves just because they have power. Just because you have money and power, you are doing dadagiri with the help of the police.”

“But we are bigger goondas than you and BJP will do goondagiri for the poor, to save the Telangana from you, we will do rowdyism also,” he added.

Notably, the BJP has stepped up its assault on the ruling TRS retaining in view of the upcoming meeting polls within the state scheduled to be held subsequent yr.

While the BJP is seeking to acquire energy within the state for the primary time, the KCR-led authorities has expressed confidence in returning to energy for the third time.

