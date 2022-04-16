We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdogan

We are decided to make the most effective of those benefits of ours

and make our nation one of many high 10 economies on the earth,

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on April 16, Trend experiences citing Hurriyet Daily

News.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Phaselis Tunnel, he mentioned: “As

we all the time say, our biggest energy is our nation’s unity,

solidarity and brotherhood. If we enable nobody to disrupt this

local weather of brotherhood, focus collectively on our objectives for 2023 and

embrace our imaginative and prescient for 2053, there isn’t any energy that may stand in

our approach.

Erdogan addressed through videoconference the opening ceremony of

Phaselis Tunnel, which is situated on the Mediterranean coast highway

and allows simpler transportation between the provincial heart of

Antalya and its western districts.

Drawing consideration to the investments and efforts made in Turkey

over the previous 20 years for growth, President Erdoğan mentioned: “We

possess the means and capabilities to compete, and even outperform,

in lots of areas developed nations, whose infrastructures have worn

out and turn into dilapidated and are not adequate. We are

decided to make the most effective of those benefits of ours and make

our nation one of many high 10 economies on the earth. Cognizant of

the truth that there isn’t any acquire with out ache, we see the hardships

we’re enduring at present as the worth for the nice Turkey which we

will obtain within the interval forward. As we all the time say, our biggest

energy is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we

enable nobody to disrupt this local weather of brotherhood, focus collectively

on our objectives for 2023 and embrace our imaginative and prescient for 2053, there isn’t any

energy that may stand in our approach.”

Erdogan continued his remarks as follows: “Everyone in our

nation has security of life and property. Anyone who desires to work

is employed. Our state stands by anybody in want. Turkey is now in

essentially the most prestigious place of its close to historical past. Things are going

properly within the manufacturing sector of financial system, too. There will probably be left

no impediment to forestall us from attaining our objectives as soon as we break

the again of inflation as properly. We see each newly-introduced

service as a brand new step taken on this path. I as soon as once more want

for Phaselis Tunnel to yield auspicious developments for our

nation and Antalya, and thank anybody who has contributed to its

building.”