We are determined to make Turkey one of top ten economies : Erdogan
Erdogan addressed through videoconference the opening ceremony of
Phaselis Tunnel, which is situated on the Mediterranean coast highway
and allows simpler transportation between the provincial heart of
Antalya and its western districts.
Drawing consideration to the investments and efforts made in Turkey
over the previous 20 years for growth, President Erdoğan mentioned: “We
possess the means and capabilities to compete, and even outperform,
in lots of areas developed nations, whose infrastructures have worn
out and turn into dilapidated and are not adequate. We are
decided to make the most effective of those benefits of ours and make
our nation one of many high 10 economies on the earth. Cognizant of
the truth that there isn’t any acquire with out ache, we see the hardships
we’re enduring at present as the worth for the nice Turkey which we
will obtain within the interval forward. As we all the time say, our biggest
energy is our nation’s unity, solidarity and brotherhood. If we
enable nobody to disrupt this local weather of brotherhood, focus collectively
on our objectives for 2023 and embrace our imaginative and prescient for 2053, there isn’t any
energy that may stand in our approach.”
Erdogan continued his remarks as follows: “Everyone in our
nation has security of life and property. Anyone who desires to work
is employed. Our state stands by anybody in want. Turkey is now in
essentially the most prestigious place of its close to historical past. Things are going
properly within the manufacturing sector of financial system, too. There will probably be left
no impediment to forestall us from attaining our objectives as soon as we break
the again of inflation as properly. We see each newly-introduced
service as a brand new step taken on this path. I as soon as once more want
for Phaselis Tunnel to yield auspicious developments for our
nation and Antalya, and thank anybody who has contributed to its
building.”