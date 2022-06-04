“We are facing a great famine” PM of Slovakia said about blocked seaports on the Black Sea

‘Burning the Bread Basket, Wider Impact of Russia’s Aggression in Ukraine’.

Euronews held a dialogue panel with Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia and Karl Nehammer, Austrian Chancellor in regards to the world challenges occurring as a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February this 12 months.

There have been greater than 100 days of the conflict in Ukraine with heavy combating within the Donbas area persevering with. Seaports on the Black Sea stay blocked, stopping any grain from leaving the nation amid a world meals disaster, significantly in susceptible international locations reliant on bread and wheat comparable to Africa.

Since this panel dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated he’ll “guarantee the safe passage with no problems” of grain exports from the Black Sea ports comparable to Odesa.

Euronews correspondent Sasha Vakulina hosted the panel.

MAIN CHALLENGES

It’s 100 days because the conflict started, what are probably the most pressing points in the meanwhile?

“Well, we heard from the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that, first of all, they need help with the weapons to protect themselves,” defined Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia. “But the very second important issue is the grain that they have in Ukraine and it is blocked.”

“It has to be delivered to the other parts of the world very fast because otherwise, we are facing a great famine. And to me, we didn’t think of this at the beginning. When Putin started the aggression, we saw the impact on Ukraine,” Heger defined. “Then we started immediately to feel the impact on the European Union. But now we see how he’s actually, I would say, terrorising the people in other parts of the world who have nothing to do with this war and actually pushing them towards the threat of a great famine, which could then cause a great migration wave. It’s such a great instability.”

“So that’s why we have to act very quickly. And the first priority is to help the Ukrainians secure the seaports so they can start to export grain on to the boats, on to the vessels, because we know that if we use the trains, it’ll be slower to export the grain over the grain routes.”

This can also be barely totally different relating to Europe as a result of we’ve got heard already the stark warning from the UN in regards to the meals disaster and meals safety, that it might final for years if this isn’t tackled and solved now. But additionally, because the starting of April, we heard from the European Union, that for the second the EU is essentially self-sufficient for meals.

“I think what we need now is to remove the wheat from Ukraine,” defined Karl Nehammer, Chancellor of Austria. “So, for example, the U.N. general secretary has started two missions to help create safe corridors, to take the corn out. And, for example, in a phone call, President Putin guaranteed that the Russian military will not attack any transport of corn.”

“So, you know, we have the harbour of Odesa, for example, it was mined and he told me now the Ukrainians have to clear the mines,” stated Nehammer. “And I told him, yeah, it’s a good idea, but you have to guarantee that the Russian armed forces will not attack the hub of Odesa. He told me, he would guarantee that. But, you know, these are only words. We don’t know if that’s true or not. So I think we need the United Nations now in this question because maybe in the future there will be a possibility to free the harbours. But now we have to export the seeds, wheat and corn from Ukraine.”

SECURING SEAPORTS

How can we in some way safe an on the spot resolution now, and in addition one that might work, not in the long run, as a result of infrastructure is a special dialog relating to rail deliveries, however in a month or in six months for the subsequent harvest of grain.

“The first thing is, to secure the ports, let’s say Odesa and others, and then find a solution where we will have Russians on one side, Ukrainians on the other side, and then get the product out of the country,” defined Heger.

“It also means we would hope the security inside the country could be secured so that replanting of a new harvest would be ready to go. Since Ukraine is the ‘breadbasket’ of the world, these would be the national priorities.”

“So I think that’s what we have to emphasise also to Vladimir Putin – he must understand that these are global priorities and the pressure of the countries of this global issue must be there. We must be united and say you are causing too many problems, so free the way for securing food for the rest of the world. And then, this is the second step and then we can speak about rebuilding the infrastructure in Ukraine because we don’t want this country to die in front of our eyes because it doesn’t have enough resources. It cannot be self-running.”

GETTING AFRICA ON BOARD

Why do African governments stay impartial within the aggression towards Ukraine once they undergo most from the meals blockage? How wouldn’t it assist if African international locations received on board with the broader options relating to sanctions?

“It’s really a very good question because we have to accept that we have strong opinions in the so-called Western world, but not in the rest of the world. And the rest of the world is huge,” defined Nehammer.

“We talk about China, we talk about India, we talk about Africa. So what we have to do now is to find allies. And we have to convince them and we have to protect them as well. We talked about corn, the export of corn from Ukraine and wheat. We didn’t talk about fertilisers. It’s a very important question when we were in the council in Brussels, we also met the president of the African Union in a video conference, and the president told us they need fertilisers,” defined Nehammer

Heger stated “We’ll also have to attract the other global partners and say you must get on board, because if you’re not part of it, if India is not part of the solution, if the United States is not part of the solution, if the African countries are not part of the solutions then we will not have the solution. Especially because the food crisis is the first stage of a security crisis and we don’t want that. So that’s why we have to get them on board and I think that will help. They will get on board.”

“When the war started against Ukraine the solidarity in Europe was really strong and I think for the first time we really showed unity against the Russian aggression,” defined Nehammer. “But the world watched us at this moment and African states said, ‘oh, that’s interesting, if something happens in Europe you live in solidarity. You stay strong. We had so many crises in Africa the years before. Where have you been? What does a life count in comparison in Africa to Europe.’ And I think we have to think about that.”

“The reason why they don’t support this because they say, now you’re coming, now you want us to support the sanctions against the Russian Federation. But we need also the Russian corn. So why shall we do that? We need Russian fertilisers, so why shall we do that? I think we have to show our interest to the continent in a way so that they can believe us,” Nehammer stated.

“We say to the countries around us, if they want to join us, they will have to reform themselves. But we see with these global challenges that there will have to be reforms of the global organisations,” Heger talked about.

“Because what Karl just said, the countries from other continents are asking why weren’t you behaving like this when we were in trouble – it’s a very fair question because we are those who honour democracy and honour the values of freedom, rule of law, etc., justice, just and fair treatment. Then they ask, So how can we be faithful and give fair treatment and then not act fair to everybody?!”

WEAPONIZATION OF FOOD

In the early days of the Russian invasion, we talked about weaponizing vitality as leverage by Russia. Now, the query is, is Putin weaponizing meals? Syria, Lebanon, and Egypt are most depending on grain from Ukraine and Russia. Could the meals scarcity result in a brand new wave of refugees? And is that this weaponizing meals? “

“Well, he is weaponizing every thing,” said Heger. “Before he was weaponizing meals, he is weaponizing info as a result of look how a hybrid conflict was carried out in Slovakia, in different international locations on the japanese flank. I imply, a lot dis-information, so many hoaxes, we did not face this a lot as we’ve got over the past couple of months. So, yeah, he is weaponizing and he’ll weaponize something that he is able to, to disrupt us, to dis-unite us, as a result of that is his solely software that he has at this second.”

“He does not have a robust navy, as all people thought, and possibly as he thought. So he can’t defeat Ukraine as shortly as he thought. So he’ll add each imply software to achieve progress. But for us, we should not be afraid of it, as a result of I feel we’re so robust. We simply have to know what rules we’ve got to work towards and search for options. Just have a look at Finland and Sweden and Denmark, what occurred over the past couple of weeks with them. I imply, we would not have the ability to have these selections on their safety if not for this,” added Heger.

“So we see that although we do not prefer it and we do not assume it is proper, this aggression, it is really activating a post-process that we weren’t prepared to or we did not have the braveness to do. And this provides us nice hope, if we comply with the identical rules they may have the ability to obtain it,” said Heger.

“And the meals, as we have been discussing, there are answers to it, however we’d like extra companions as a result of the Port of Odesa will probably be nice coaching for us, whether or not we’re succesful to safe the safety of Ukraine and on the identical time permit the Ukrainians to export. If we obtain this, it is a huge step ahead. But we’ll want different companions into this who will safe the ocean,” Heger added.

NOT DOING A DEAL TO OPEN SEAPORTS

Putin will ask for a price for unblocking the Black Sea ports. Would you be ready to lift EU sanctions in exchange? Chancellor, you had a call recently with Vladimir Putin and he said that he was entirely aware of the issue of food security, also saying that he was giving signals he was ready to allow some experts over seaports, but that depends on lifting the sanctions.

“You know, he stated the identical to Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron who phoned him after my name,” explained Nehammer.

“He did not point out the sanctions when he talked about permitting the exportation of corn out of the harbours on the Black Sea. But the query all the time is should you speak to the president of the Russian Federation, how far can we belief him. And I feel we’ve got to do various things, it is like Eduard stated. Odesa is essential to release. On the opposite hand. None of us is aware of how lengthy the conflict will take. The world wants corn now. So we’ve got, I feel, two parallel issues. We must attempt to discover out if he actually is a companion within the query of bringing out the corn or not.”

TRUSTING RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

How do you find that out? This is a very high price to pay if you’re testing, seeing whether there is trust or not. And if that doesn’t work what would be the price?

“No, there isn’t any query of sanctions and the query of bringing out the corn. I feel this have to be vital on this situation. And I feel we’d like the United Nations and the secretary-general now who’s making an attempt his greatest. And let’s examine how far we will go,” Nehammer said.

“Well, I feel the sanctions shouldn’t be positively a query of whether or not he’ll free the port or not. This is a separate difficulty. These are completely separate points due to his aggression. Totally separate difficulty. So we’ve got to push the room. That’s why I say we’d like different companions that may come into the room and we’ll push the edges apart and say, nicely, it is not about buying and selling between the EU and Russia. What do you commerce? And that may open the area? There is the safety of different companions who are available and say, okay, as a result of proper now we’re not really negotiating,” said Heger.

“There’s not likely any negotiations occurring as a result of Vladimir Putin is just not permitting negotiations with anyone. He’s not negotiating. We have to understand he isn’t negotiating. He’s performing his plan. I did not see any signal of hope that he can be negotiating,” explained Heger. “So we have to free the port by a 3rd power that may permit the safety, as an arbiter and that is how we will get the grain and we’ve got to do it similtaneously we get the grain on the inexperienced traces as nicely as a result of we’ve got to do each situation. We can’t select, okay, let’s put all of the cash in a single situation. All the eventualities we will make collectively, we’ve got to do on the identical time as a result of solely then we will succeed.”

“It’s such a tough scenario,” said Heger. “There is so little reply at this second, so many questions, however provided that we work arduous and we’ll search for new solutions collectively, then we’ll have the ability to succeed.”