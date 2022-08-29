‘We are heartbroken’: Perth teen’s life support switched off after horror crash

A Perth teenager’s life assist has been switched off following a horror crash within the metropolis’s northern suburbs early Sunday morning.

Dominic Burns, 18, was within the entrance passenger seat of his good friend’s Hyundai Accent as he and three mates made their method dwelling from an evening out round 4am.

A WA Police spokesman mentioned the driving force of the automobile appeared to lose management on Marmion Avenue in Mindarie when it left the moist street, hit a number of timber after which flipped.

The group had simply dropped a good friend dwelling shortly earlier than the crash.