We are looking at hosting IPL 2022 league matches in Mumbai and Pune: Sourav Ganguly

The preparations for the 15th version of IPL are going full throttle to make it a profitable occasion as soon as once more. However, with the addition of two new groups, the event is predicted to be extra thrilling and thrilling which in flip will produce a terrific mega public sale in February too. As per the newest studies round IPL, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has given an replace.

Ganguly spoke of internet hosting the IPL 2022 totally in India till and until the COVID-19 state of affairs goes out of hand. Also, the league stage matches are anticipated to happen in Maharashtra (Mumbai and Pune). And the venues for playoffs are but to be determined.

“It will be held in India this year, until and unless COVID-19 hits the roof. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra – Mumbai, and Pune. We will take a call on the venues for the knockout stages later,” Sourav Ganguly mentioned whereas talking to Sportstar.

IPL 2022 mega public sale to happen on February 12-13 in Bangalore

Ahead of the IPL 2022, the mega public sale is about to get underway on February 12-13 in Bangalore and it stays to be seen how groups will stroll up with their greatest methods. The record of gamers who’ve registered for public sale is already out and virtually 590 gamers are set to go beneath the hammer.

There are varied groups who could be on the lookout for their skippers too on this mega public sale and franchises like PBKS will probably be strolling within the contest with an enormous purse. On the opposite hand, it stays to be seen if the event could be efficiently hosted in India because the 2021 version needed to be halted halfway attributable to a piece of circumstances throughout camps.

It was later held in UAE and the whole 2020 version was performed within the UAE because of the identical considerations. Also, forward of India’s white balls sequence in opposition to West Indies, a number of gamers and employees members from India have examined optimistic for COVID-19, including extra to the issue.