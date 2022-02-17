‘We are not abandoning Mali, we are restructuring our presence’

In the face of many questions on Russia/Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, reminded journalists that immediately’s discussions have been primarily concerning the EU-Africa Union Summit.

Asked about whether or not the EU may compete with China and whether or not the EU was Africa’s “best friend”, Borrell stated: “We are Africa’s best friends. We are the biggest investor, the biggest aid giver, the biggest trade partner. We have a lot of work with Africa because African problems are our problems.”

Despite this morning’s announcement by President Macron that France could be leaving Mali, Borrell stated that yesterday on the Elysée with Macron and a gaggle of African and European nations had mentioned the army presence in Sahel extra broadly.

Borrell stated France and different EU nations will withdraw from Mali: “We are not abandoning Sahel. We are just restructuring our presence. We will continue supporting the people in Sahel and Malian people. But it is important that this support has to be implemented in accordance with the political situation in Mali.”

