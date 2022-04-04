‘We are not RET’ – newly elected ANC regional leaders in KZN lower South Coast deny Zuma support | News24

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal’s decrease South Coast elected new leaders over the weekend.

The faction that gained is alleged to be supportive of former president Jacob Zuma.

Regional secretary Xolani Luthuli stated they weren’t aligned to “RET”.

“We are not RET.”

This was the agency assertion by the newly elected regional secretary of the ANC Lower South Coast in KwaZulu-Natal, Xolani Luthuli.

The ANC area held its convention over the weekend and elected Mondli Chiliza as chairperson, and Skhumbuzo Zero Mqadi as deputy chair.

Luthuli was elected regional secretary, whereas Zodwa Mzindle was elected as his deputy, and Bongani Nyuswa as regional treasurer.

The faction that gained the convention was dubbed “the Talibans” and was stated to be aligned with the unconventional financial transformation (RET) faction of the ANC.

“I can assure you I don’t know any RET force that was elected,” Luthuli stated.

A supply within the ANC within the area stated the newly elected regional chairperson and secretary have been loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, however Luthuli denied this.

“We are not loyal to anyone. We are loyal to the ANC,” he stated.

Luthuli insisted that delegates on the regional convention had not mentioned its place in relation to the ANC provincial management race or the nationwide elective convention anticipated to happen later this 12 months.

But political insiders stated this win was a lift for ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala’s political prospects. The ANC Lower South Coast convention came about after a failed try and interdict it.

Chiliza, the newly elected chairperson, was not current on the convention as he needed to take care of a household bereavement.

Luthuli stated the convention targeted its discussions on water shortages within the space and resolved to name a water summit to work on options. He stated the ANC area additionally mirrored on the lower in electoral help for the ANC.

The ANC within the area can be contemplating renaming the area.

