“We Are Not The Classic Villains” believe the actors behind “Outlander”‘s Christie family

The highly-anticipated sixth season of Outlander is lastly right here on Starz and issues are heating up on Fraser’s Ridge, with the outbreak of the American Revolution looming nearer and nearer. Not solely is a warfare on the horizon, however Jamie Fraser (performed by Sam Heughan) has additionally been paid a go to by an outdated foe, Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones), and his household.

In Episode 1, Outlander viewers realized of Jamie and Tom’s tumultuous previous at Ardsmuir Prison the place Tom, a “a really staunch protestant” Heughan told Newsweek, clashed with the Catholics, de-facto led by Jamie. By Episode 2, Tom, his son Allan (Alexander Vlahos) and niece Malva (Jessica Reynolds) are beginning to come out of their shell, however they’re “not the classic villains” audiences new to Outlander may suppose, Jones informed Newsweek.

Fans of the Outlander novel sequence by Diana Gabaldon will know the arrival of the Christies spells great trouble for Jamie and Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) relationship specifically. Their actions will even go as far as to place Claire’s life on the road.

But, with out giving freely any spoilers, Jones, Vlahos and Reynolds dived into the characters, their journeys in Season 6, and their distinctive household.

Mark Lewis Jones on Tom Christie

Jones shared: “Tom…it’s an incredible part and his journey through this series is amazing and so many twists and turns and layers and things to explore, it’s an actor’s dream really to be given a part like this in a series like this.”

He additionally teased a “strange triangle” that’s set to emerge between Jamie, Claire, and his character Tom who, by Episode 2, seems to be growing a poisonous obsession with Claire. He doesn’t squash rumors that Claire is a witch and disapproves of her highly effective place as a girl at Fraser’s Ridge, however seems to even have a smooth spot for her. As for Jamie, the mutual respect however dislike they’ve for one another is changing into more and more evident.

Jones stated: “The relationship between the characters [Tom, Jamie and Claire] really develops in a very fascinating way. It’s a strange triangle, that goes into quite interesting areas, and there’s what Claire describes as these two rams head butting each other and I would imagine, I’m speaking on behalf of Sam here, but it’s great for [Jamie] to have somebody to bet against that becomes part of the ridge family as it were, who’s there on a sort of day to day basis and has a completely different kind of set of beliefs and is so stubborn and uncompromising and difficult.”

As for his relationship together with his son and niece, Jones described them as “weird children” and a “weird family”. He even joked to Newsweek after they arrived on set, they might deliver a “dark cloud” however confused they aren’t the “classic villains” followers may suppose, they’re simply “weird.”

He stated: “There are these weird children. We are weird, there’s no doubt about that. We’re not the classic villains but we are weird.”

Alexander Vlahos on Allan Christie

So far in Outlander Season 6, the darkness carried by Allan Christie has not but been revealed, however by Episode 2, audiences are beginning to see glimpses of a troubled man, with a depraved facet.

In Episode 1, Allan stole a powder horn and obtained lashes from Jamie as punishment and in Episode 2, if he is not within the background wanting severely or making eye contact together with his father, he’s being extremely possessive over his youthful cousin, Malva.

Speaking to Newsweek, Vlahos echoed Jones’s sentiments concerning the Christie household, describing them as “so multi-dimensional and flawed.”

He stated: “They’re so multi-dimensional and flawed. They’re not black and white.

“All three of us balked at the concept we have been villains as a result of as actors you need fascinating, you need the grey, you don’t need the black or the white, you need that bit in between that makes them tick. I really feel like for Allan, it is that in episode one you see the gray so much and that continues during season six.”

Vlahos continued: “I believe it is honest to say that he is bother. I believe he is extra bother for himself than anybody else. I believe he is wrestling with numerous identification disaster by way of the truth that he is now not the alpha male within the household.

“I think now when it comes to new people, he really has to be subservient to his dad so he’s always looking to sort of revolt against that and whether that means stealing powder and claiming it as his own, or his possessive nature of Malva, the journey for Allan is fascinating.”

Vlahos additionally teased there was “tragedy” in retailer for the Christie household, explaining: “I think there’s a tragedy that comes with the Christie’s, not only the tragedy of what they bring to Fraser’s Ridge but especially for Allan. In Episode One, he feels like he has the world at his feet and through his own undoing, and his own unraveling destroys a lot of lives, including his own.”

Jessica Reynolds on Malva Christie

Outlander followers will discover themselves torn between feeling extraordinarily sorry for Malva Christie on one hand and on the opposite, feeling extremely indignant at her actions.

Curious to study extra from Claire Fraser and escape the bodily and psychological abuse at residence by the hands of her cousin and uncle, followers shall be rooting for Malva, till she turns towards Claire, the one particular person attempting to assist her.

Reynolds described her character’s story as just like a “Greek tragedy.”

She shared: “I felt so deeply sorry for her and she does the things that she does, not all good obviously but ultimately it’s just a complete tragedy. It is its classic kind of Greek tragedy what happens.”

Outlander Season 6 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Starz and Starzplay.