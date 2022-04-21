‘We are not trading humans,’ say Kagame on Rwanda’s deal with UK over refugees | News24

Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the cope with the UK isn’t human commerce.

Kagame says his monitor file on refugees throughout his time as AU chair is why the UK approached him.

Denmark can be in talks with Rwanda for the same asylum deal.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame says the UK approached him over the sending of refugees to his nation as he had helped refugees throughout his time as African Union (AU) chairperson.

Speaking at a digital seminar hosted by Brown University, a non-public Ivy League analysis college within the US, Kagame on Wednesday emphasised: “We are not trading humans beings, please. This is not the case. We are actually helping.”

Last Thursday, the UK unveiled a plan to ship asylum-seekers to Rwanda.

This, after an preliminary cost of R2.37 billion to the Rwanda authorities since it might take duty for the refugees.

Rights teams described the transfer as “cruel” and “callous”, and questioned why Rwanda was accepting the potential deal when Ghana and Kenya rejected related gives previously.

But Kagame stated he was for the concept as a result of previously he had helped with the rehabilitation of African refugees attempting to cross into Europe from Libya.

“To understand this problem better we have to go a little bit into the history,” he stated.

“This problem of dealing with immigrants does not start with what we arrived at as the deal between UK and Rwanda.”

“But let me talk about 2018 when we helped to deal with the situation in Libya. These people (refugees) were stuck in Libya trying to cross into Europe. Some had already died trying to cross into the Mediterranean, others were kept in prisons in Libya,” he stated.

At the time, Kagame was the AU chairperson, and confronted with the matter, he stated that he had stated to himself: “Well, we are not a rich country, we’re not a big country, but there are solutions. We can always help.”

He had engaged worldwide organisations such because the UN and larger economies and prompt, “Why don’t you actually bring these people to Rwanda?”

Kagame stated it was due to this historical past that Rwanda was approached.

But the European Council on Refugees and Exiles (ECRE) argued that the deal was, “unlawful, inhumane, unworkable, expensive, based on false premises, an attempt to distract from political challenges”.

ECRE additionally stated the deal would face authorized challenges, and what’s worrying was that “victims of modern slavery and human trafficking will not be exempted; it can be deduced that other vulnerable persons will not be exempt”.

While there’s the cope with the UK on the desk, Reuters reported that Denmark too was having talks with Rwanda over the opportunity of an analogous facility.

As of September final 12 months, in response to UN figures, Rwanda hosted 127 163 refugees and asylum seekers, of whom 49% have been kids and 51% females.

Some 90% lived in camps.

