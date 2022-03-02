‘We are ready, we are united’ – Biden shows co-operation with EU

President Joe Biden of the United States emphasised the cooperation between the United States and different Western nations in response to Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. In his State of the Union deal with Tuesday night time he highlighted how greater than 20 different nations are working collectively to create harsh sanctions towards the Kremlin.

“We countered Russia’s lies with the truth,” Biden stated. “Now he has acted. The free world is holding him accountable. Along with 27 members of the European Union, including France, Germany, Italy. As well as countries like the United Kingdom, Canda, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and many others, even Switzerland, are inflicting pain on Russia and supporting the people of Ukraine. Putin is now more isolated from the world more than he has ever been.”

Those sanctions successfully freeze most Russian property in Western international locations and implement journey bans on rich Russian residents who help Putin’s regime.

