‘We are sitting ducks’: Africans students see no way out of besieged Ukraine | News24

African residents in Ukraine are discovering it troublesome to depart the nation.

There are about 16 000 college students from Africa in Ukraine, ambassadors say.

They have described dramatic scenes of the continuing invasion.

Cut off by Russian forces and surrounded by the sounds of battle, Adamu Rabiu sleeps in his garments, sneakers laced, able to flee if he can.

The younger Nigerian is amongst lots of of scholars, lots of them Africans, caught within the jap Ukrainian metropolis of Sumy and determined to flee.

“We don’t know how many days this situation will last,” the 23-year-old medical scholar advised AFP by phone. “It’s scary. There is no solution to get out. It is worse to stay.”

The Russian border is only a few dozen kilometres away, and Russian troopers have surrounded the town.

Buses and trains have stopped operating. A handful of taxis courageous the streets, however cost a fortune. The college students pool their cash to pay the fare after they exit for groceries.

For the second, Rabiu has discovered spaghetti, onions and tomato sauce to cook dinner in his dormitory on the Sumy State University. He now worries what’s going to occur when the meals runs out.

“If the war takes a year, we will be waiting here for a year,” he stated. “I made up my mind. If there is a road, a bus, at taxi, a train – we are just going to move.”

At least in his scenario there’s a bonus to being black, he stated, in contrast to on the borders the place Africans have reported sharp racial tensions.

“Russian soldiers are not attacking other foreigners. We are all black, that helps,” he stated.

There had been 16 000 African college students in Ukraine earlier than the battle in response to Kyiv’s ambassador in Pretoria, a legacy of the shut ties between many nations on the continent and the nations of the previous Soviet bloc.

Moses Kanhema, 28, left his house within the metropolis to remain within the dorms, which he thinks are safer.

“We are sitting ducks as we are talking,” he stated.

Kuziva, a second-year engineering scholar who declined to provide a surname, stated they hoped to discover a solution to Poland.

“In Sumy, every foreigner is still stuck, and we are all trying to find a way to get out of here,” the 23-year-old Zimbabwean stated.

“There has been a lot of fighting,” he added. “We hope we can come out alive.”

‘Not our struggle’

Zimbabwe does not have an embassy in Ukraine, however Kuziva stated his authorities had tried to assist.

“But, like all the other nations they can’t access their citizens here,” he stated.

A Ukrainian household after the arrival of a relative on the railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto by way of Getty Images

Kanhema was much less forgiving. “The Zimbabwean authorities have taken our passport information,” he stated. “They call you, they keep saying ‘Stay put, stay safe.’ They have taken no real initiative.

“We don’t have anything to do with this case. We simply got here right here to check. This will not be our struggle.”

Rachel Diyaolu, a 19-year-old medical student from Ireland, said she was woken the day before by a thundering explosion.

“When we hear preventing, we do not know if it’s the Ukrainian or Russian forces,” she said. “It’s onerous to pinpoint if the motion is shut or additional away.”

If silence falls on the city for a few hours, the next explosions are all the more jarring.

With each siren, she goes down into a “bunker” – a basement with bare walls, old desks, and some foam mattresses.

That might be safer, but there is no cell coverage. The plugs still work, so they can charge their phones but cannot receive any news.

Diyaolu regularly calls her family to let them know she is OK.

At first, the students knocked on each others’ doors to share any news they could find. Now they have set up a group on Telegram.

Diyaolu says she is trying to stick to her regular routine as much as possible.

“I’d really feel slowed down if I did not,” she said. So far, she is sleeping through the night, though others struggle to get any rest.

Living through the crisis has brought the group together.

“There is a powerful camaraderie,” she said. “We are all in the identical boat.