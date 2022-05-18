“We Are Successful Because…”: KCR’s Daughter On Rahul Gandhi Remarks

“Regional parties have a clear agenda for people,” TRS chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated.

Hyderabad:

Regional events are profitable “because they have a clear agenda” in contrast to the Congress, which is able to quickly grow to be a “tail party”, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated in the present day in a pointy response to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his latest remarks on the occasion’s brainstorming camp in Rajasthan.

“Regional parties have a clear agenda for people, Rahulji (Rahul Gandhi) should understand even in Maharashtra they are in power because of regional party there. In Maharashtra, Congress is tail party, tomorrow it’ll be tail party in the country and regional parties will take lead,” she stated.

Further taking swipe on the Congress, Ms Kavitha, who’s the daughter of Chief Minister Okay Chandrasekhar Rao, stated that in contrast to the grand outdated occasion, regional events don’t have any management disaster.

“When our country is reeling with unemployment and communal disharmony, Mr Gandhi expressed anguish about the success of regional parties. We are successful because we perform. Unlike the Congress, regional parties don’t have a leadership crisis,” the TRS chief stated.

In his deal with at his occasion’s “Chintan Shivir” (brainstorming camp) in Udaipur, Mr Gandhi had claimed that regional events can’t struggle the BJP and the RSS as they lack ideology. The Congress can struggle them, he had stated.

“BJP will talk about Congress, will talk about Congress leaders, will talk about Congress workers, but will not talk about regional parties, because they know, that regional parties have their place, but they cannot defeat BJP. Because they don’t have an ideology,” Mr Gandhi had stated, addressing Congress leaders.

His remarks have been criticized by virtually all of the regional events, together with Congress’s former alliance companions just like the Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD, which stated that the Congress ought to settle to be “co-travellers” and allow them to be within the “driving seat”.

Ms Kavitha, who’s former MP from Nizamabad, additionally criticized the BJP-led central authorities over its choice to public sale the Adilabad Unit of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) as they transfer will have an effect on jobs of hundreds of employees.