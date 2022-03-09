‘We are too dependent on Russia for our energy needs’ Timmermans proposes new energy package

The European Commission proposed REPower EU, a plan to scale back the EU’s dependence on Russian gasoline on Tuesday (8 March). REPower EU goals to make European vitality safer, reasonably priced and inexperienced. The core goal is to speed up Europe’s vitality resilience.

“It is abundantly clear that we are too dependent on Russia for our energy needs,” Vice President Frans Timmerman mentioned. “The answer to this concern for our security lies in renewable energy and diversification of supply. Renewables give us the freedom to choose energy sources that are clean, cheap, reliable and ours.”

Though already tabled for publication, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has given renewed impetus to the necessity to safe Europe’s vitality future. The concept is that Russia wouldn’t be capable of “turn off the tap” in the event that they not management the stream of vitality into Europe.

“The only way that we cannot be put under pressure from being Putin’s customer is to no longer be his customer for our essential energy resources,” Timmermans mentioned in Strasbourg on Monday. “The only way to achieve that is to speed up our transition to renewable energy resources.”

Advertisement

According to the Commission’s report, the inexperienced means by which Europe would produce this vitality would massively scale back the price of vitality for customers and would create job alternatives. The report notes that inexperienced vitality like this has a really low variable value, which signifies that the fee will probably be much less topic to fluctuation, not like gasoline costs.

The proposal encourages speedy actions like rushing up the allow course of for wind farms, constructing extra photo voltaic panels and rising the manufacturing of warmth pumps. Timmermans additionally inspired residents to assist out by altering their vitality consumption habits.

Timmermans’ proposal contains provisions that will assist customers who’re at the moment struggling to pay for vitality amid the sky-high gasoline costs proper now. Measures might embody permitting EU states to set costs for weak customers, households and micro-enterprises as a way to assist shield customers and the financial system. The Commission additionally confirms that it’s going to take into account short-term tax measures on windfall income and exceptionally resolve to seize part of these returns for redistribution to customers. These measures will have to be proportionate, restricted in time and keep away from undue market distortions.

Advertisement

Share this text: