We Are Willing To Make Even More Stricter Social Media Rules: Government

Government introduced complete middleman guidelines and tips for social media in 2021.

New Delhi:

Social media must be made extra accountable and stricter guidelines on this regard could possibly be introduced in if there’s political consensus on the matter, Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioned in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to a sequence of supplementaries on this regard, he mentioned each time the federal government has taken any step to make social media accountable, the opposition has accused it of curbing the liberty of speech.

“But it is not so,” he mentioned throughout Question Hour.

Responding to a querry from BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi on what motion has been initiated towards web sites like ‘BulliBai’ that focused Muslim ladies, he mentioned the federal government acted instantly when violation was delivered to its discover.

“We have to bring about a balance and consensus to make social media accountable to ensure the safety and security of our women and our future generations,” the minister mentioned.

For this, he mentioned, social media guidelines should be strengthened and if the opposition accuses the federal government of curbing freedom of speech, then it’s improper.

“We have to move together towards the new direction.” Asked by Congress MP Anand Sharma on whether or not any verification course of to successfully examine the functioning of social media is finished, the minister mentioned there have been stricter social media accountability.

“If the house has consensus, we are willing to provide even more stricter social media rules. I personally believe that for the protection of our citizens, we must make the rules stricter,” he mentioned.

“I agree with you that we have to come forward as a society and create much more accountability of the social media,” the minister additionally mentioned.

He mentioned at this level of time, the federal government is working throughout the constitutional framework and the position of each states and the Centre needs to be seen in perspective.

The regulation enforcement businesses of the state governments are taking motion primarily based on the knowledge which fits from sure businesses or my staff, he mentioned.

There is a framework created for any cyber crime that occurs everywhere in the nation and it may be reported over a central portal and it goes to the related regulation enforcement company, he added.

On motion towards web sites like ‘BulliBai’, Mr Vaishnaw mentioned, “This is a very sensitive matter. Protecting the dignity of women is a fundamental construct of our government and there cannot be any compromise on it. This is our commitment and there is no talk of any religion or region in it.” He mentioned the federal government has initiated rapid motion on this matter, including motion has not been merely on the floor however the IT ministry has gone deeper by going to the basis trigger.

Mr Vaishnaw mentioned social media is all prevalent and has quite a lot of significance in our lives as we speak and the federal government has introduced complete middleman guidelines and tips for social media in 2021 on the best way to make social media secure and accountable, to keep away from its misuse.

Under it, there have been 5 institutional frameworks and all social media intermediaries are obliged to publish their month-to-month compliance report on-line, he mentioned.

The minister in his written reply mentioned, “Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook qualify as Intermediaries as per the information Technology (IT) Act, 2000. The Government is committed to ensure that the Internet in India is Open, Safe & Trusted and Accountable for all users.” In line with the above targets, the federal government has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Codes) Rules, 2021 on twenty fifth February, 2021 to make sure that the web is secure and trusted.

The guidelines additionally present for extra due diligence to be adopted by Significant Social Media Intermediaries, he mentioned.

“In case of non-compliance, rule 7 of these Rules becomes applicable and the intermediaries are liable to lose their exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000,” Mr Vaishnaw mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)