‘We are working around the clock’ – Zondo, as he asks for another Inquiry extension | News24

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has requested that the time period of the State Capture Inquiry be prolonged to 30 April – however says he expects handy reviews on Eskom, Bosasa and the State Security Agency to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the finish of this month.

In papers filed on the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, Zondo stated the estimated 1500-page doc he would offer to Ramaphosa this month is prone to additionally comprise reviews on the Free State asbestos and housing tasks, the “attempted capture of National Treasury” and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

Zondo made it clear that the volumes of the fee’s report that will be delivered to Ramaphosa on 28 February “will not make the Report complete” – a actuality that he took full duty for.

According to an inventory of subjects offered by Zondo, the final report the fee would ship would handle “the closure of the Gupta bank accounts and the Cabinet response”, the Estina Dairy Project, “Parliamentary Oversight”, SABC and ANN7, EOH and the City of Johannesburg and “The Big Picture”.

As he has done in previous extension applications, Zondo said he had underestimated the amount of time that the inquiry needed to complete its work and had also faced challenges in accessing the documents and material required to complete certain sections of work.

He nevertheless stressed that he and his team had been working “all kinds of hours, weekends and public holidays – in order to try and complete the Report by the end of February 2022 but this is not going to be achieved”.

Zondo also said his efforts to complete the report had been hampered by the grueling Chief Justice interview he had been subjected to by the Judicial Service Commission – which he said had left him exhausted and requiring three days of rest.

Zondo’s urgent application for an extension of his commission is expected to be heard on 22 February.

