‘We Belong in These Spaces’: Jackson’s Successors Reflect on Her Nomination

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — To most of the girls who belong to the Harvard Black Law Students Association, the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court has felt deeply private.

Judge Jackson, an alumna of each Harvard Law School and the affiliation, was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday and can turn into the primary Black feminine justice within the courtroom’s 233-year historical past.

Many of the ladies within the affiliation have adopted the nomination course of intently, impressed by Judge Jackson’s choice and figuring out with the obstacles in her manner. They spoke of strolling by means of the identical halls of energy which have historically been dominated by white Americans, feeling the identical pressures of getting to be “near perfect” and sporting the identical pure hairstyles which were discriminated towards.

The hostile questioning Judge Jackson confronted at her affirmation hearings was all too acquainted, some girls stated, paying homage to their very own experiences in lecture rooms and workplaces.