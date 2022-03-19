‘We can have all the fun we used to have’: Ex-dominatrix’s gift to Surry Hills

“Throughout her ownership, Ms Pinniger has maintained a consistent aim for the building, which is to provide a safe and secure environment for the accommodation of creative and socially challenging ideas in a non-judgmental space,” planning paperwork stated. Gretel Pinniger aka Madam Lash at The Kirk in 2005. Credit:Peter Morris Architect Kim Jones, who recalled seeing artists similar to Steely Dan carry out in The Kirk through the Nineteen Seventies, stated The Kirk was not a heritage merchandise, however it’s “an interesting building and full of character – just like Gretel”. “Hence if Gretel does not get development consent, it is very likely that another developer will arrive and no doubt demolish The Kirk – that is a much cheaper option than retaining it,” he stated. Mr Jones stated the boarding home, which incorporates artist-in-residence rooms, was required to offer an ongoing funding stream for the cultural element of The Kirk growth.

“The reason it has been vacant for so long is that the building was shut down due to dilapidation,” he stated. “Gretel was unable to afford to restore the building until I worked out a mix for the site that would enable its restoration, re-opening and continued funding. This will be Gretel’s gift to the community of Surry Hills.” A social affect evaluation ready in 2020 for the developer discovered assist for the proposed use of The Kirk after a few years of disuse. Gretel Pinniger photographed in October 1989. Credit:Colin Townsen The majority of submissions from close by residents additionally raised considerations about parking and site visitors congestion, elevated noise from occasions and patrons, the peak of the proposed boarding home and its affect on the realm. One resident stated the transient nature of boarding home tenants was in “complete opposition to the lifestyle that owners of the neighbourhood have invested in”.