‘We can smile again’: Hospitality workers celebrate eased restrictions

“People forget their phones and it’s our fault. I’ve had a few staff members quit because of the abuse. I’ve also had a few staff members cry. There’s not much we can do, we’re just following the rules.”

For Alessi, the tip of the mandates means fewer hostile encounters and improved employees morale.

CBD restaurant Lee Ho Fook’s proprietor and head chef, Victor Liong, had combined emotions in regards to the rule modifications.

“I’m glad we’re at the stage where the government feels like we can lift all these restrictions … But we’re still living in a pandemic,” he stated.

“I feel like there needs to be a certain level of caution … My opinion on this is for collective safety.”