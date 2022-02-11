‘We can’t allow police to disturb us from doing our job’: Malema on clash with cops before SONA | News24

A bodily conflict passed off between EFF members and police simply earlier than SONA.

According to the EFF, law enforcement officials blocked them from coming into City Hall.

In a video, celebration members might be scene shoving law enforcement officials, who attempt to cease them.

EFF chief Julius Malema claims the bodily altercation between the celebration’s members and police exterior City Hall in Cape Town on Thursday night was on account of officers attempting to dam the celebration from doing its job.

In video footage, minutes earlier than the State of the Nation Address, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is seen strolling along with his colleagues whereas clutching a telephone to his ear.

He pushes apart a police officer who approaches him earlier than shoving one other one standing in his method.

A stand-off ensues between the MPs and officers, who attempt to cease the politicians, presumably to verify their identification playing cards.

One of the MPs is seen exhibiting the officers his parliamentary entry card round his neck.

According to Malema, the MPs retaliated after they have been blocked by law enforcement officials from coming into City Hall.

“The police always come here agitated. But there is a problem here of racist police, amongst the coloured officers and white officers,” he instructed journalists.

Malema mentioned when law enforcement officials noticed EFF members, “they just get angry”.

“These are Members of Parliament. If you look at that commotion, the [secretary-general] is showing them the card that we are Members of Parliament.

“We cannot permit police to disturb us from doing our job. We are right here to do our job. No police, no military, no government will cease us from executing our duty,” he added.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo referred queries to the police.

Comment from the police was not received by the time of publication and will be added once received.

