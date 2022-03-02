‘We can’t ignore it’: SA Rugby’s plan to bring women’s rugby out of the shadows | Sport

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has highlighted the significance the organisation might be inserting on girls’s rugby this 12 months.

Erasmus mentioned high-performance supervisor Lynne Cantwell has spearheaded a change in mindset on the method to the ladies’s aspect of the sport.

He mentioned cash and assets stay a problem, however plans will not be affected.

SA Rugby has determined to accentuate efforts to develop – and hold related – girls’s rugby within the nation, in line with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and girls’s high-performance supervisor Lynne Cantwell.

This will occur on plenty of sides at administrative, operational and monetary degree.

Erasmus mentioned the primary mistake they made in operating the ladies’s aspect of rugby is just replicating the lads’s aspect programme and it’s one thing that value them dearly, which is why getting the companies of Cantwell was essential, saying she’s introduced a change in mindset.

The engagement with the media on the a part of Erasmus and Cantwell was because of this 12 months being a girls’s World Cup 12 months. He can also be cognisant that sponsors aren’t trying to throw cash their method simply but, nevertheless they’re actually going via lots of hassle to make sure that isn’t a difficulty for too lengthy.

“Women’s rugby is one of the hottest properties [at SA Rugby],” Erasmus mentioned.

“It’s higher ranked in our organisation than the Blitzboks [and] the Junior Springboks.”

“We can’t ignore it and we don’t want to ignore it … the transition with the budgets, money and resources won’t happen just like that, but the mindset has shifted.”

Both Erasmus and Cantwell point out that the consequences of Covid-19 have additionally been instrumental in scuppering any plans they needed to develop the present price range, given that girls’s rugby is excessive on the record of SA Rugby’s priorities.

What has struck Cantwell, nevertheless is the urge for food to develop the sport from what she’s seeing and listening to at Saru and provincial unions.

“At the moment, the forwards are in camp with [Springbok forwards coaches] Daan Human and Deon Davids and we’ve brought in Braam van Straaten for the kicking department,” Cantwell mentioned.

She mentioned they’re additionally hoping to safe six warm-up video games between June and the World Cup in October.

There’s additionally an action-packed shortened format with the Sevens World Cup.

As far because the Sevens World Cup goes, Cantwell mentioned the plan is “maximise the value of that from a visibility point of view,” including:

We are sharing a few of the gamers between Sevens and fifteens and we do this to verify we develop the sport.

The subsequent a part of it’s securing constant broadcast time to show the sport to would-be gamers, one thing which was not as rigorously pursued prior to now, however one which Cantwell is prioritising.

It’s a imaginative and prescient that may be backed by the truth that a new-look girls’s premier division might be underway in April, which means gamers might be getting some crucial recreation time forward of an motion packed 12 months each on and off the sphere.