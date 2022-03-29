We chose Eskom over frontline depts: Godongwana blames ‘wrong’ policies for wage bill stalemate | Fin24

Finance Minister

Enoch Godongwana says National Treasury has to handle rising debt-servicing

prices and different rising expenditure areas.

So it can’t

borrow extra with a purpose to compensate public servants.

But Godongwana

admits escalating debt-service prices are a results of throwing cash at

Eskom and different unhealthy coverage choices on the expense of public providers.

Finance

Minister Enoch Godongwana says National Treasury is dedicated to the method of

collective bargaining. But it finds itself between a rock and a tough place,

having to stay to the technique that can assist it arrest runaway debt, even in

the face of rising vacancies in areas like healthcare and schooling.

Speaking

on the public service summit on Monday, Godongwana stated whereas 2021 GDP numbers

got here out higher than the federal government initially anticipated, and labour may view

this as a justification for higher wage will increase, a whole lot of the elements that

drove the nation’s financial restoration had been prone to reverse.

For

occasion, because the SA Reserve Bank hikes rates of interest, it will start to

have an effect on consumption expenditure that is pushed by credit score. There can be the

downside of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is already driving world inflation to

new heights.

So, the

authorities has to fastidiously stability its expenditure on many competing

priorities, together with the rising value of servicing its debt, whereas the extent of

financial progress isn’t assured.

It additionally

has to honour the promised aid to customers by the freezing of sure

taxes Godongwana introduced in his finances speech and the review of the fuel price formula.

He stated

at present, in each R1 the federal government collected, 31 cents went in direction of paying

the general public wage invoice. The different areas of expenditure that eat up most of South Africa’s

finances are one thing Treasury would probably be hesitant to the touch. For occasion,

15 cents in each rand the federal government spends go in direction of paying social grants.

And solely 9 cents are left for capital expenditure.

“Despite

all this, we should be on the right track with our fiscal technique. SA’s debt-to-GDP ratio

should be stored beneath management.

Godongwana

stated this yr, Treasury anticipated authorities debt to succeed in R4.3 trillion,

rising from R627 billion within the 2008/09 fiscal yr.

The

authorities expects its debt-servicing prices to be near R500 billion per

annum by the subsequent fiscal yr. “It is greater than dwelling affairs,

defence, police and different safety clusters mixed,” he added.

Public

providers uncared for in favour of Eskom

Godongwana

stated whereas he was cautious in his administration of the general public wage invoice, he was

“a fan” of bulking up frontline departments.

Currently,

there have been 12.7% unfilled vacancies in public providers, largely in healthcare

and schooling, stated the director-general of the Department of Public Service

and Administration, Yoliswa Makhasi.

Godongwana

stated this was partly a results of the federal government’s choices to redirect cash

from frontline providers to bail out Eskom. He added within the 14 years of energy

outages in South Africa, it targeted on “fixing Eskom” as an alternative of

investing to get extra electrical energy into the grid.

While Eskom obtained R200 billion prior to now three years, the police misplaced

R63.9 billion within the final two years, stated Godongwana.

From 2013 thus far, we have been taking cash from frontline departments… But are we nearer to fixing Eskom? No.”

As the

authorities borrowed extra to avoid wasting Eskom, it has created a debt servicing billion

that it could not deal with. The social grant invoice can be rising unabated.

Over the subsequent three years, R1.3 trillion of the federal government’s finances will go in direction of

studying and tradition. Social grants will take R1 trillion, and one other R1

trillion will go in direction of debt-servicing prices.

On the

different hand, healthcare will get R300 billion lower than debt-service prices.

Peace and stability providers reminiscent of policing will obtain nearly half of the

budgeted debt-servicing prices.