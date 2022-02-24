‘We condemn this barbaric attack, and the cynical arguments to justify it’ von der Leyen 

In a joint assertion with EU High Representative Josep Borrell, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned:

“Russian troops invaded Ukraine, a free and sovereign nation. Once once more within the centre of Europe, harmless girls, males and kids are dying or in concern for his or her lives. We condemn this barbaric assault, and the cynical arguments to justify it. It is President Putin, who’s bringing battle again to Europe.

“In these darkish hours, the European Union and its folks stand by Ukraine and its folks. We are going through an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian management towards a sovereign, impartial nation. Russians targets will not be solely Donbass, the goal will not be solely Ukraine, the goal is stability in Europe, and the entire of the International Peace order. We will maintain President Putin accountable for that.

“Later at the moment, we’ll current a bundle of large and focused sanctions to European leaders for approval. With this bundle, we’ll goal strategic sectors of the Russian financial system. By blocking the entry to applied sciences and markets which might be key for Russia. We will weaken Russia’s financial base and its capability to modernize. And as well as, we’ll freeze Russian belongings within the European Union and cease the axis of Russian banks to European monetary markets.

“Like with the primary bundle of sanctions, we’re intently aligned with our companions and allies, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, but in addition for instance, Japan and Australia. These sanctions are designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s pursuits, and their potential to finance battle.

“We know that tens of millions of Russians don’t want battle. President Putin is attempting to show the clock again to the occasions of the Russian Empire. But in doing so, he’s placing in danger the way forward for the Russian folks. I name on Russia to instantly cease the violence and to withdraw its troops from Ukraine’s territory. We is not going to let President Putin tear down the safety structure that has given us a peace and stability over many a long time. We is not going to permit President Putin to exchange the rule of legislation by the rule of power and ruthlessness. He mustn’t underestimate the resolve and power of our democracies.

“History has proven that societies and alliances built on trust and freedom are resilient and successful. And that’s exactly what the autocrats fear. The European Union stands with Ukraine and its people. We will continue to support them. Ukraine will prevail.”

