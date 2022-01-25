‘We didn’t play smart cricket’ – Dravid admits India given ‘eye-opener’

In each these video games, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli stored India’s chase on monitor however neither batter might convert their half-centuries into a giant knock. Once Dhawan and Kohli obtained out, the center and lower-middle order, within the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, failed to complete the job.

In ODIs, India favor a safety-first method whereas batting. When requested if they need to change that template, Dravid stated, “We certainly could do better in the middle overs. We understand the template, and a large part of that template is dependent on the balance of your squad. Some of the guys who really help us balance out the squad and give us those all-round options at No. 6, 7 and 8 were not available for the selection. Hopefully, when they come back, it will give us a little more depth, which will allow us to play in a slightly different style.

“Having stated that, even South Africa who batted first on two events scored 290 [296] and 280 [287]. If I believe again to the thirtieth over [of the second innings] in each these video games, we should always have really chased them down. We did not as a result of we performed some poor pictures and we did not play sensible cricket at essential conditions.”

During the series, the Indian spinners were outbowled by their South African counterparts. While Dravid didn’t single out the spinners, he did say taking wickets in middle overs was something the team needed to work on. India tried something different on that front in the third ODI: their seamers hit the deck more often than they had done in the first two outings and fetched slightly better returns.

“I believe by way of the center overs we have to most likely enhance our wicket-taking choices,” Dravid said. “Spinners do play a giant function in that but in addition with the quicks coming again and the sorts of balls we bowl, we have now mentioned that. We do perceive that is an space within the recreation we have now been behind slightly bit – the power to take wickets by way of the center overs – and what we have to do about that.”

Before the series, stand-in captain KL Rahul had said the team was looking at Venkatesh Iyer as their sixth bowling option. However, Iyer wasn’t given an over in the first ODI, though he did bowl five in the second before being left out for the last one.

“When you’re a sixth bowler within the staff, it could possibly occur you aren’t required to bowl,” Dravid explained. “The concept is clearly to try to develop individuals like Venkatesh Iyer as a sixth bowling choice, whether or not it is Venkatesh or Hardik when he comes again. We additionally have gotten the choice of somebody like Jadeja who has been batting rather well and may doubtlessly bat at No. 6 at sure occasions when he’s again from the damage.”

Dravid had high praise for Deepak Chahar – “Such gamers who can contribute with the bat down the order make a giant distinction” AFP/Getty Images

There has been some discussion about Iyer’s batting position too but Dravid said the team management was “very clear with him” about his role in the side.

“I do know he has batted on the high of the order for KKR [in the IPL] and at occasions for MP [Madhya Pradesh, Iyer’s domestic side], although he has batted within the center order as properly for MP. In our staff, we have been searching for a No. 6 who generally is a sixth bowling choice. That was the function we had for him right here as a result of we have now fairly a couple of choices on the high of the order at this level, particularly when Rohit comes again.”

One of the few positives for India in the series was Deepak Chahar’s performance with the bat in the last ODI. Chasing 288, India were 223 for 7 at one stage but Chahar, playing his first match of the series, struck 54 off just 34 balls to take them close. He had pulled off a similar chase in Sri Lanka but here India fell short by four runs.

Dravid was full of praise for Chahar and Shardul Thakur, who scored 50* and 40* in the first two ODIs while playing as seam-bowling allrounders.

“He [Chahar] has proven within the alternatives that he has obtained with us in Sri Lanka and over right here as properly that he has obtained some actually good capability with the bat,” Dravid said. “I’ve seen him at India A as properly and I do know he can bat fairly properly. Obviously, we all know what he can do with the ball. It’s good to have individuals like him and Shardul, who we noticed within the final couple of video games having the ability to contribute with the bat as properly. Such gamers, who can contribute with the bat decrease down, make a giant distinction.

“We will certainly try to give him [Chahar] a few games along with Shardul and others who can step up over the next year or so.”

Apart from the allrounders, Dravid stated the staff was attempting to provide an extended run to their middle-order batters too.

“That was the whole idea even on this trip,” he stated. “If you see, we didn’t really change the middle order, except Surya got a chance in the last match. Otherwise, we didn’t change the batting order at all. So we want to give them that consistent run and that security. Once you give people that, then you also got to demand performances and really big performances because that’s an expectation when you play at this level for your country.”