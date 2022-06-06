CARDIFF — Ukraine’s soccer group misplaced to Wales 1-0 Sunday, dashing the war-torn nation’s hopes of creating it to the World Cup in Qatar and disappointing followers who stated following the group had brought distraction and joy to the nation amid Russia’s invasion.

The sport at Cardiff City Stadium was the ultimate sport to resolve the remaining European spot within the match this winter, and was solely Ukraine’s second aggressive match because the invasion started on February 24. The outcomes imply Wales will head to the World Cup for the primary time in 64 years, joined by England, the U.S. and Iran, amongst others.

The successful aim for Wales — an personal aim by Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko, who headed a free-kick from Gareth Bale into his group’s personal internet — was notably devastating for Ukraine followers.

“We don’t deserve this,” stated Petro, a Ukraine fan who had traveled down from York to observe the match along with his mom. “At the final whistle, it was just silent. Ukrainian people have been through so much, and now this.”

A bunch of dejected supporters draped in Ukrainian flags outdoors the stadium stated at full time they had been dissatisfied by the end result.

“We’re sad. We’re very sad,” stated one supporter who had traveled down from London for the sport.

Ukrainian ace Oleksandr Zinchenko, who additionally performs for Manchester City within the Premier League, had said before the game it was his “dream” to achieve the World Cup finals. He stated after the match he felt sorry for the supporters who had adopted the group.

“I feel sorry as well for them and supporters from around the world who supported us. You cannot blame the players, every one of them gave everything on the pitch,” he told Sky Sports. “But that’s soccer, it may well occur.

“Everyone needs to live in peace,” he added. “We need to stop the war altogether, you never know what is going to happen. Today is Ukraine, but tomorrow, Russian aggression can be with your country.”

Some 2,000 Ukrainian followers made the journey to Cardiff for the match after their group beat Scotland in a decisive 3-1 win on Wednesday within the play-off semi-final.

Two Ukrainian followers, Yulia and Ana, 25 and 24 respectively, stated Sunday’s sport was their first-ever soccer match.

“We are just glad to be here and support Ukraine in any case. Winning or not doesn’t matter. We’re just happy to be here and feel the atmosphere,” Yulia stated.

The pair, who moved to Cardiff from Kharkiv per week in the past, stated that they had appreciated help from Welsh followers.

“We were really impressed by the support from Wales. I was crying,” Yulia stated.

Meanwhile, Wales followers stated they had been thrilled to get to their first World Cup since 1958.

“I’m ecstatic, to be honest,” stated Rhys Morgan, 29, from Llanelli in south Wales. “We’re such a small nation. To be up there with the big boys is amazing.”

He added: “Especially this weekend with the [queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration], we’re often ignored completely as a nation within the U.K. Little old Wales, who are a footnote for the government in Westminster … it’s really special.”