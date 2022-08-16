‘We don’t have a warehouse available anywhere’: Goodman turns a $1.5b profit

“They will pay an extra 10 or 15 per cent to get that productivity, and that’s certainly what we’re seeing. We don’t see that slowing down in the current environment,” Goodman stated.

“The structural changes driving demand for industrial property have continued. The digital economy is growing alongside our customers’ need for greater supply chain efficiency and sustainable properties close to consumers,” he stated.

Loading

Goodman’s statutory revenue, which incorporates lumpy positive aspects from the revaluation of sheds in its portfolio, was $3.41 billion. Rent development, cap price compression and growth completions added $8.5 billion in worth to its warehouses and the various sheds it manages for others, taking the overall worth of property below administration to $73 billion.

The developer expects its Asian operations to return again to life this monetary 12 months.