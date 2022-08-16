‘We don’t have a warehouse available anywhere’: Goodman turns a $1.5b profit
“They will pay an extra 10 or 15 per cent to get that productivity, and that’s certainly what we’re seeing. We don’t see that slowing down in the current environment,” Goodman stated.
“The structural changes driving demand for industrial property have continued. The digital economy is growing alongside our customers’ need for greater supply chain efficiency and sustainable properties close to consumers,” he stated.
Goodman’s statutory revenue, which incorporates lumpy positive aspects from the revaluation of sheds in its portfolio, was $3.41 billion. Rent development, cap price compression and growth completions added $8.5 billion in worth to its warehouses and the various sheds it manages for others, taking the overall worth of property below administration to $73 billion.
The developer expects its Asian operations to return again to life this monetary 12 months.
“We’ve got a good development program and are finishing buildings, but China and Hong Kong hasn’t experienced the valuation growth and the cashflow growth that’s been experienced in the US and that we’re now seeing through Europe and in Australia,” Goodman stated.
The group is holding a detailed eye on shopper demand and its tenants’ need for brand new buildings.
“At the moment, it’s robust around the world,” he stated.
“The test will be as we come out of the summer in the US and Europe and see how that shakes up towards the end of the year. Like everyone in the world, that’s going to depend on if it’s a hard landing or a soft landing, and that depends on the impact of interest rates and the severity of those.”
The group is forecasting a distribution of 30¢ per safety for monetary 12 months 2023. Shares within the developer have been up marginally on early afternoon commerce at $20.60.