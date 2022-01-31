‘We don’t have justice’: thousands march on 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Londonderry: Ireland has referred to as on Britain to make sure justice for the households of 13 peaceable protesters shot useless by its troopers on “Bloody Sunday” in 1972 as 1000’s marked the fiftieth anniversary of one of many defining days of the Northern Ireland battle.

The British authorities in 2010 apologised for the “unjustified and unjustifiable” killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters by British troopers within the Northern Irish metropolis of Londonderry on January 30, 1972 – and of a 14th who died later of his wounds.

None of these liable for the shootings has been convicted and final July British prosecutors stated the one British soldier charged with homicide won’t face trial – a choice that’s being challenged by family.

Families of the victims and supporters holding crosses stroll previous a mural that includes the 14 victims as they participate within the fiftieth anniversary Bloody Sunday March to Free Derry Corne Londonderry, Northern Ireland. Credit:Getty Images

“There should be a route to justice,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney informed state broadcaster RTE after laying a wreath and assembly with family of the victims.