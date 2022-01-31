‘We don’t have justice’: thousands march on 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
Londonderry: Ireland has referred to as on Britain to make sure justice for the households of 13 peaceable protesters shot useless by its troopers on “Bloody Sunday” in 1972 as 1000’s marked the fiftieth anniversary of one of many defining days of the Northern Ireland battle.
The British authorities in 2010 apologised for the “unjustified and unjustifiable” killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters by British troopers within the Northern Irish metropolis of Londonderry on January 30, 1972 – and of a 14th who died later of his wounds.
None of these liable for the shootings has been convicted and final July British prosecutors stated the one British soldier charged with homicide won’t face trial – a choice that’s being challenged by family.
“There should be a route to justice,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney informed state broadcaster RTE after laying a wreath and assembly with family of the victims.
“As somebody said, our children were buried 50 years ago, but we still haven’t laid them to rest … because we don’t have justice,” he stated.
Coveney reiterated the Irish authorities’s opposition to a proposal by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s authorities to halt all prosecutions of troopers and militants to attempt to attract a line underneath the battle – a transfer that angered family and has been rejected by all the principle native political events.
“We absolutely cannot and will not support that approach,” he stated.
Bloody Sunday is taken into account the worst mass capturing in Northern Ireland’s historical past. It was additionally a key flashpoint within the Troubles, fuelling Catholic and Irish nationalist hostility to British rule.
Britain’s first inquiry cleared the troopers of wrongdoing, solely describing the choice to fireplace as “bordering on reckless”. The Saville Inquiry, made public in 2010 after a 12-year investigation, concluded the killings have been “unjustifiable”.