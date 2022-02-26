We don’t know what sparked excavation – family of missing Macassar woman ‘triggered’ by police probe | News24

The Coetzee household’s yard that was excavated within the week.

The household of lacking Denise Coetzee says the police’s probe has opened previous wounds.

On Wednesday, detectives excavated the household’s yard.

Family members say they don’t know what sparked the excavation.

The household of Denise Margaret Coetzee says the Western Cape police’s sudden search of their yard, in the hunt for their lacking beloved one, has reopened previous wounds.

Coetzee was reported lacking on 22 September 2010. She was final seen together with her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Western Cape police took to the Coetzee’s yard to excavate what was believed to be her stays.

Her physique was not discovered, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi beforehand advised News24.

Coetzee’s daughter, Gerica Mouton, who reported her lacking, stated she didn’t know what sparked the excavation.

The Macassar household stated information of the police search unfold shortly, and residents flocked to their dwelling, sparking pretend information about who the “murderer” may very well be.

The yard of the Coetzee household home.

“The police have not informed us yet. I miss my mother, and I would love to know what happened to her. However, my father is not a murderer,” Mouton stated.

She stated there was no proof that her mom was lifeless.

“My father would never hurt my mother. Those spreading fake news are putting our family and especially my father’s life at risk,” Mouton added.

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich additionally denounced the rumours, including that it was unacceptable.

“The family lives in fear as the fake news that is being spread has singled out Denise’s ex-husband as the murderer. They are worried that someone will try to hurt or kill him,” Helfrich stated.

He added that the Coetzee household had been left devastated by each the excavation and the rumours.

“Not only has the attacks on their family on social media hurt them, but the incident also reignited and triggered emotions and memories that they have over the years tried to deal with and forget.”

Helfrich known as on residents to not unfold rumours.

“No matter how much you want to share it, if you cannot confirm with absolute certainty that it is true, do not share it,” he added.

Macassar Community Policing Forum spokesperson Russell Williams beforehand advised News24 police had not indicated what had precipitated them to reopen the investigation.

Williams stated social media posts could have triggered the brand new curiosity within the case, however warned that sharing false info may trigger delays in investigations.

