‘We don’t want to be alone’: Minister on Finland’s bid to join NATO

They have been the phrases of Finland’s European affairs minister Tytti Tuppurainen as she defined to Euronews why her nation is in search of membership of the NATO army alliance.

On Wednesday, each Finland and Sweden submitted purposes to affix the transatlantic membership.

Helsinki has lengthy had a partnership with NATO and has taken half in its army workout routines. But becoming a member of means Finland can have the safety of different member states, ought to it’s attacked.

“Since the very first polls after the war started there’s been a huge majority in favour of NATO membership,” stated Tuppurainen.

“The Finnish public knows that we are [already] so close to NATO as it is possible to be without being a member.

“And now that [Russia President] Vladimir Putin triggered this ruthless warfare in Ukraine, our individuals see what sort of neighbour we have now and so they see that it is excessive time to turn into an precise member [of NATO].

“If we were attacked militarily, we do not want to be alone. We need security guarantees and this is about defence and getting solidarity if and when we were attacked. So far there is no threat against us. We are not afraid of war. So we are not making this decision out of fear.”

