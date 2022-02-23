‘We expect decisions,’ Ukrainian foreign minister tells EU Foreign Affairs Council

On 21 February, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (pictured) attended a gathering of the Foreign Affairs Council. At the assembly, the Council adopted a €1.2 billion macro monetary help package deal to ship to Ukraine.

“We expect decisions,” Kuleba mentioned. “There are plenty of decisions the European Union can make now to send clear messages to Russia that its escalations will not be tolerated and Ukraine will not be left on its own.”

The package deal was adopted simply 21 days after the Commission proposed it, with the Council of the EU citing Ukraine’s lack of capital on account of safety threats and uncertainty within the area as causes to fast-track the settlement. It seeks to help financial stability, power and governance and it’ll final for 12 months. This is the sixth such package deal from the EU since 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea.

Other actions that the EU may take to resolve the state of affairs would possibly embrace extra sanctions on prime of those who had been imposed in 2014 or a summit between leaders or ministers of the EU and its companions with Russia.

“Summits, meetings at the level of ministers, at the level of leaders; whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting around the table…is badly needed,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell mentioned. “We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best and only way to look for a solution to the crisis.”

All of this takes place because the French Presidency tries to dealer a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A spokesperson for the French Presidency introduced that each Russia and the U.S. agreed to a summit “in principle,” with the U.S. offering the situation that Russia has not already invaded Ukraine on the time of the Summit.

