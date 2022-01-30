‘We got lucky,’ Dobson admits after Stormers steal Sharks lunch in Durban | Sport

John Dobson’s cheeky smile to the digicam mentioned all of it.

The Stormers have been caught with a smoking gun and nonetheless received away with homicide following their 22-all draw with the Sharks on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Sharks 22-22 Stormers

Referee Marius van der Westhuizen and his TMO Quinton Immelman awarded the Stormers a last-gasp penalty after accurately ruling that Aphelele Fassi intentionally prevented a real Stormers try-scoring alternative with a failed intercept.

It was 22-15 with no time left on the clock because the trailing Stormers unfold the ball huge.

Fassi, caught between two Stormers attackers and a unadorned tryline behind him and with the Sharks a person quick after Sbu Nkosi’s yellow card, allowed his reflexes to get the higher of him.

The trustworthy reality is that the Sharks ought to have by no means been in that precarious place after they dominated virtually each facet of the sport.

Stormers head coach Dobson was beneath no illusions in regards to the larceny that came about at Kings Park.

“The truth is we were lucky tonight (Saturday),” mentioned Dobson in traditional candour.

“They had enough chances to finish us – a 5m lineout and a few kicks that hit the poles.

“They perhaps might have closed us out a bit higher. But it was good for one thing to go our manner.”

It’s the second Stormers late, late show after they took the spoils at the death at Loftus last weekend. The net result is seven points from the Bulls win, and the Sharks draw combined.

Last year, they drew with Edinburgh and beat Dragons in their four-match United Rugby Championship (URC) overseas tour, when no one expected them to be the top South African performer of the period.

Dobson was also honest in his team’s appraisal and effusive towards Springbok loosehead prop Ox Nche, who put young Sazi Sandi through a furnace in the scrum.

“Seven factors on the highway is nice, particularly enjoying as poorly as we performed tonight.

“If you look at the process, it’s probably our worst performance of the URC. So, I’m really happy that we managed to get something.

“We knew it was an amazing entrance row, and we’re enjoying with a younger tighthead. Sazi did effectively final week towards the Bulls.

“But I thought it was a tough experience for him. He sort of clawed his way back, and we could have gotten one or two rewards, but Ox was absolutely magnificent.

“Nche’s progress is completely unimaginable and he is one of many higher looseheads in world rugby. We’re not a foul entrance row … I’ve received little doubt it will not occur subsequent week.”

Dobson also praised his side’s resilience that’s carried them through tough times at the Cape and in games when they’ve been totally written off, such as Saturday.

“Everybody will need to have thought we have been lifeless and buried,” he said.

“To play rugby within the Cape with every thing that is happening and every thing occurring on this planet, you have to be fairly resilient and this staff has received sufficient of that.

“We finished on 18 penalties, including seven scrum penalties. I don’t know how far back you have to go to remember the last time we conceded that many.

“It does type of encourage us to return away with [points] from these two massive unions.”