‘We had hot and cold moments’ – Positive finish in Vancouver eases some pain for Powell | Sport
Neil Powell (Getty Images)
Six tries in opposition to France and a victory over
New Zealand of their final two matches on the HSBC Canada Sevens in Vancouver,
in addition to an improved end than in Singapore every week earlier than, pointed to a
optimistic ending for the Blitzboks on the finish of their journey to Asia and North
America, however the total performances had been under par and cannot be sugar-coated.
That was the frank evaluation of Blitzboks Sevens coach, Neil Powell, on the completion of the fifth and sixth legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore and Vancouver, the place the Blitzboks
noticed an erosion of their total lead on the standings to Argentina and
Australia.
South Africa now lead the World Series by
solely six factors on 111, with Argentina (105) and Australia (100) closing in.
The Blitzboks may solely harvest 23 league factors within the final two tournaments,
whereas Argentina gathered 35 and Australia 34 factors over the identical interval.
Three tournaments stay, in Toulouse and
London on the finish of May and in Los Angeles late in August.
Powell was not wanting on the standings
solely in his evaluation of the Blitzboks’ performances – after successful all three
of their pool matches on the primary day in Vancouver, the South Africans misplaced to
Samoa within the Cup quarter-final earlier than rebounding with wins in opposition to France and
New Zealand to complete the event in fifth place total.
“It was a troublesome two weeks and never one thing
that we’re joyful about as a crew,” said Powell.
“We must ask powerful inquiries to
ourselves on what occurred and what areas we have to enhance on.
“As
people, we could have a critical dialog on our performances, but additionally
as a crew, the place we didn’t operate as we should always have.
“The manner we completed in these final two matches
stays a optimistic; we actually turned it round. But that doesn’t detract from
these weak moments, and we have to laborious on ourselves to ensure it doesn’t
occur within the subsequent two tournaments.”
The squad didn’t present their common
consistency in performances, and Powell mentioned it will should be addressed: “We
had cold and hot moments, and sadly these chilly ones proved essential and really
expensive. It is one thing we have to have a look at – the gamers and the teaching workers
alike – to see how and why it occurred and what could be achieved to stop that.”
Powell pointed to the psychological readiness of
the squad as properly: “This is a bodily and properly as a psychological sport and at occasions
we didn’t mentally reply the best way we used to.”
Despite the disappointments, there have been
some positives for Powell too, which included the return of Fiji, Samoa and New
Zealand to the World Series after lacking out within the early rounds because of the
pandemic.
“They do check you in several methods and
areas and a few of the younger guys within the crew wanted to study and expertise
what these had been,” he said.
“You can inform them what to anticipate, however they
may not consider you till they skilled it themselves, particularly the
physicality in touch areas. We wanted to play in opposition to them and though we
misplaced two (Fiji and Samoa) and received the one (New Zealand) we could be profitable
in opposition to them if we implement accurately.”
There had been combined emotions for James Murphy,
who scored the successful attempt in opposition to New Zealand, however he was happy with the
comeback effort.
“From a person viewpoint, this was
about grabbing alternatives offered, and I’m happy with the best way I
reacted,” mentioned Murphy, who didn’t function in Singapore and solely joined the
squad in Vancouver as an damage alternative.
“It is at all times nice to complete off a attempt
like that the place the entire crew did their bit.”
Murphy feels a greater begin to their
matches might be essential for the Blitzboks: “We misplaced to Samoa – and credit score to
them – by enjoying in opposition to ourselves as properly.
“That first half was horrible. We conceded
penalties, we gave the ball away and allowed them an excessive amount of of a lead. We want
to chop out these errors as a result of after we did in opposition to France and New Zealand, we
may keep within the sport.”
South Africa will face Samoa, Ireland and
Spain in Pool D in Toulouse, to be performed on 20-22 May.
Argentina, who received in Vancouver, will
journey to France as prime seeds and can face England, Canada and Japan in Pool A.
Meanwhile, Fiji, France, Wales and Kenya
will contest Pool B. Australia, New Zealand, Scotland, and USA might be in a
very aggressive Pool C.
Selected 2022 season stats for the
Blitzboks:
Most factors:
141: Ronald Brown
138: Selvyn Davids
105: Siviwe Soyizwapi
70: JC Pretorius
Most tries:
24: Selvyn Davids
21: Siviwe Soyizwapi
14: JC Pretorius
13: Ronald Brown
10: Zain Davids
Most tackles made:
68: Zain Davids
55: Christie Grobbelaar
51: JC Pretorius
50: Selvyn Davids
49: Impi Visser
HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series
standings:
111: South Africa
105: Argentina
100: Australia
70: USA
69: Ireland