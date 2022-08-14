‘We have lost an incredible champion.’ Ventura County mourns beloved public servant

We’ve misplaced the loveliest human being.

A champion for the setting.

A voice for many who didn’t at all times really feel heard.

She at all times put Oxnard first.

The listing of tributes and condolences grew ever longer on Saturday, as mates and colleagues mourned Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez, a longtime legal professional and beloved public servant, who died Friday evening after being hit by a truck in a crosswalk in downtown Oxnard.

The 73-year-old, who was the present chair of the county’s board of supervisors, was the first Latina ever elected to the influential board, in addition to the first to function its chair. A candlelight vigil to honor her was deliberate for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Plaza Park in Oxnard, the place she beforehand served on town council.

“We have lost an incredible champion,” stated Linda Parks, a fellow supervisor and shut buddy. “Such a gaping hole.”

Oxnard police stated that the person driving the truck that hit Ramirez remained on the scene and had cooperated with investigators.

Born Maria Carmen Ramirez, she grew up one in all seven siblings within the San Gabriel Valley however went on to construct her life in Ventura County.

A graduate of Loyola Law School, she started her profession as a authorized assist legal professional within the metropolis’s La Colonia neighborhood within the late Seventies, in keeping with her campaign website.

“I was grateful to represent those without the means to hire a lawyer,” she stated in a video, which she recorded in English and Spanish.

Ramirez, who spoke with The Times for a 2020 piece commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the National Chicano Moratorium Against the Vietnam War, stated that becoming a member of the demonstrations years earlier had been a defining a part of solidifying her burgeoning identification as a politically engaged Mexican American.

The moratorium, she stated, “gave me the view that we just have to fight for justice.”

Ramirez served, for a time, because the president of the Ventura County Bar Assn. and was later elected to the State Bar of California’s board of governors— now referred to as the board of trustees. She additionally served as a longtime board member for the Center for Civic Education , a nonprofit that promotes the examine and follow of democracy, and was appointed to the Commission on State Mandates by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2012.

When it got here to subjects she felt passionately about — and there have been many, mates and colleagues say — she didn’t mince her phrases.

When chatting with The Times in 2017, Ramirez, then Oxnard’s mayor professional tem, expressed her disgust on the historical past of contamination at an area seashore.

“It’s clear who gets stuck with all the dirty stuff,” she stated. “What other city has three power plants and a Superfund site on the beach? The people of Oxnard have paid their dues.”

Parks, her fellow supervisor, stated she’s going to keep in mind her buddy for her seemingly limitless listing of passions, together with social justice, good authorities and the setting.

“She walked the walk,” Parks stated. “She would give donations to every cause that came before us. Some of us would just say nice words. She would be out there writing $25 checks.”

Ramirez led with a spirit of power and care, Parks stated, noting how impressed she’d been by her colleague final 12 months, as she navigated grieving her brother, who died of COVID-19, whereas concurrently sitting by conferences the place some folks droned on about how they didn’t assume coronavirus was actual.

Ramirez was the kind of buddy, Parks stated, who observed whenever you have been having a troublesome day and made it some extent to textual content you an image of flowers — perhaps a snap from her rose backyard or an image of a bouquet in a vase she’d seen in somebody’s dwelling.

“To me, that was such a kindness,” Parks stated. “We were so lucky to have her.”

Ramirez is survived by her husband, Roy Prince.