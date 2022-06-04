‘We Have Not Forgotten Syria’: U.S. Envoy Vows to Protect Refugees

HATAY, Turkey — The Alaa Aldin household bakery may have been a casualty of Syria’s civil struggle. Instead, it has change into a logo of what American officers describe because the resilience of refugees attempting to outlive a battle that many worry has been forgotten.

The three brothers Ahmad, Iyad and Bassam Alaa Aldin determined to relocate the enterprise in 2013 to flee the violence that has since shattered their hometown, Idlib. With their wives and kids, they moved throughout the border and opened a gleaming new bakery within the southern Turkish metropolis of Hatay, in a neighborhood that now’s so teeming with Syrians that it evokes comparisons to Damascus earlier than the struggle. Their 25 workers are additionally Syrian refugees.

“What this shows to me, and to the world, is that refugees can contribute to a country,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the American ambassador to the United Nations, mentioned this week on the bakery, in entrance of stacks of pistachio rolls and baklava dripping with honey.

“The message they have heard from me is that we have not forgotten Syria,” she mentioned because the brothers stood close by.