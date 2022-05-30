‘We have the power’: Poles march for LGBTQ+ rights in Gdansk

Thousands marched in assist of homophobia as 1000’s marched by Gdansk, a northern port metropolis, to protest the seventh annual Equality March. The march was held underneath the slogan “We Have the Power”.

The marchers waved the rainbow flags of LGBTQ+ and the blue, white, and transgender flags. They made their method by town waving placards that learn “We make love, not war” in addition to slogans such “Jesus would come with us”.

A police spokesperson stated that roughly 7,500 folks participated within the occasion.

Sabina Joeck, 24, stated that it is extremely troublesome in Poland to be queer.

Gay rights are a really divisive situation in predominantly Catholic Poland. The nation’s ruling nationalists have made preventing what they name LGBTQ+ “ideology”, a key a part of their election campaigns in recent times.

While spiritual conservatives oppose the ideology that threatens the standard household, liberal Poles imagine such ideologies result in widespread discrimination.

Just a few protestors against the march held Catholic rosary beads, and a banner claiming that the LGBTQ+ “lobby” sought to sexualize children.

Margaret, a protester, stated that she was not in opposition to homosexuals and that these individuals are regular folks. “But they shouldn’t get to our children,” she stated.

Human rights teams refute the accusations that faculties educate about LGBTQ+ points to sexualize kids.

Nikodem Mrozek (a 40-year-old mathematician) believes attitudes in direction of LGBTQ+ folks in Poland have improved, however that some politicians nonetheless view the neighborhood as a menace.

He stated that “Society is improving and people are becoming more sane,” however that the political scenario was getting worse.

