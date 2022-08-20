‘We just love him’: Swans set for a bittersweet reunion with retiring Hannebery

“He’s a champion, the ultimate teammate. That’s why I’m going down there, because you just want to support guys like that, especially what he’s been through the last few years. “There’s a few things to Dan: he’s highly energetic, super driven and so competitive. At times we had to tell him to just settle down because he was so hellbent on winding himself up and getting himself ready to play his best game, and he did that every week. Some players were so put off by him pre-game they had to go and spend time away from him, because he was just super, super hyperactive and manic to perform – that was him, and he’d do it under duress, time and time again. “You mix all that up into a personality, you get Dan Hannebery.” Dan Hannebery was by no means the identical participant once more after his knee harm within the 2016 grand closing. Credit:Getty Selected with choose 30 within the 2008 draft, Hannebery was a 17-year-old schoolboy when he walked into the Swans, and he wasted little time in stitching himself into the material of the membership and integrating himself right into a altering room full of huge names who had simply received the flag three years earlier.

“The way that he did it was through hard work on the field, but then just wanting to be a part of everything off the field with the playing group as well,” Jack stated. “You just kind of love people like that because it’s just so genuine.” The AFL Rising Star winner in 2010, he was the youngest and quickest Swan in historical past to achieve 200 video games. Ask anybody who labored with him at Sydney, they usually say the identical factor: Hannebery was certainly one of, if not the very best two-way midfield runner they’d ever seen, and a participant who would fortunately put his physique on the road to assist the workforce, irrespective of the non-public price. Every time, he’d get again up and hold working. “By his mid-20s, I put him up there as the most influential player in the game at that point in time,” Jack stated. “When we were all talking about what two-way midfielders look like, he was the epitome of it. He became the complete player and the complete package at a very young age.” There had been textbook examples of this tendency to place himself in hurt’s method for the higher good within the two grand finals he performed for Sydney. He helped set the tone within the 2012 decider in opposition to Hawthorn late within the opening time period by contorting his physique to mark between David Hale, Shane Mumford and Sam Reid – three huge, bustling key-position gamers whose impression left him in a crumpled heap. Of course, he performed on. However, 4 years later, Hannebery twisted his knee late of their grand closing loss to the Western Bulldogs in a contest with Easton Wood. It regarded unhealthy, and it was – he did his medial ligament, however strapped it up and performed out the sport beneath clear duress.