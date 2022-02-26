‘We just wanted to be together,’ says Ukrainian couple who married amid attacks

“That was very scary,” Arieva, who married her accomplice at Kyiv’s St Michael’s monastery, advised CNN Thursday.

“It’s the happiest moment of your life, and you go out, and you hear that,” Arieva, a deputy on the Kyiv City Council, stated.

The couple had deliberate to get married on May 6 and rejoice at a restaurant with a “very, very cute terrace” overlooking the Dnieper river, stated Arieva.

“Just us and the river and beautiful lights,” the 21-year-old stated.

But all that modified when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine early Thursday , and the assault started hours earlier than daybreak with a collection of missile assaults.

It shortly unfold throughout central and japanese Ukraine as Russian forces attacked the nation from three sides, upending the lives of tens of tens of millions of Ukrainians.

‘We are going to battle for our land’

The couple, who met in October 2019 at a protest within the heart of Kyiv, determined they wished to get married as a result of they aren’t certain what their future holds.

“The situation is hard. We are going to fight for our land,” stated Arieva. “We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that.”

After their marriage ceremony, Arieva and Fursin, 24, a software program engineer, ready to go to the native Territorial Defense Center to hitch efforts to assist defend the nation.

“We have to protect it. We have to protect the people we love and the land we live on,” she stated. “I hope for the best, but I do what I can to protect my land.”

Arieva does not know what process the couple might be assigned.

“Maybe they will just give us armor and we will go and fight. Maybe we will help with something else. They will decide,” she stated.

Arieva described her husband as her “closest friend on the Earth” and says she hopes they’ll be capable to rejoice their marriage sooner or later.

“Maybe they (Russia) will just get out from our country and we will have an ability to celebrate normally,” stated Arieva.

“I just hope that everything will go normal and we will have our land, we will have our country safe and happy without any Russians in it.”