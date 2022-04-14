‘We know this history’: Polish and Baltic leaders in show of support

The presidents of 4 nations on Russia’s doorstep visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their assist for the nation, demanding accountability for what they referred to as battle crimes carried out by Russian forces.

The go to by the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was a robust present of solidarity from the nations on NATO’s jap flank, three of them like Ukraine as soon as a part of the Soviet Union.

The leaders travelled by prepare to Kyiv to satisfy with their counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy and visited Borodianka, one of many close by cities the place proof of atrocities was discovered after Russian troops withdrew to deal with the nation’s east.

“The fight for Europe’s future is happening here,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda mentioned, calling for more durable sanctions, together with in opposition to Russia’s oil and gasoline shipments and all of the nation’s banks.

Russia invaded on 24 February with the purported purpose of taking the capital, toppling the federal government and putting in a Moscow-friendly one, however the advance stalled and Russia misplaced an estimated hundreds of troops.

The battle has killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and compelled tens of millions extra to flee. It additionally has rattled the world financial system, threatened world meals provides and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War stability.

Appearing alongside Zelenskyy in an ornate room in Kyiv’s historic Mariinskyi Palace on Wednesday, Nauseda, Estonian President Alar Karis, Poland’s Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits of Latvia reiterated their dedication to supporting Ukraine politically and with army assist.

“We know this history. We know what Russian occupation means. We know what Russian terrorism means,” Duda mentioned, including that those that dedicated battle crimes and those that gave the orders ought to be held accountable.

“If someone sends aircraft, if someone sends troops to shell residential districts, kill civilians, murder them, this is not war,” he mentioned. “This is cruelty, this is banditry, this is terrorism.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his troops dedicated atrocities, saying on Tuesday that Moscow “had no other choice” however to invade and would “continue until its full completion and the fulfilment of the tasks that have been set.”

He insisted Russia’s marketing campaign was going as deliberate regardless of a significant withdrawal after its forces didn’t take the capital and suffered vital losses.

Russian troops are actually gearing up for a significant offensive within the jap Donbas area, the place Moscow-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces have been combating since 2014, and the place Russia has acknowledged the separatists’ claims of independence.