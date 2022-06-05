‘We know where you drive’: Presidential DG receives death threats and a bullet at her home | News24

Director-general within the Presidency Phindile Baleni has obtained loss of life threats within the type of a letter and a bullet within the letterbox at her residence.

The Presidency has escalated the incident to safety companies.

The letter and bullet Phindile Baleni obtained at her residence. (Supplied)

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya stated the threats got here from a “person or persons who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry findings into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state”.

Parts of the letter learn: Advice the justice to launch suspect of Babita Deokoran no case towards them (sic).

Advice the president to not proceed with state seize findings (sic).

We know the place you drive and your visiting factors (sic).

The plan is full however provided that you contemplate our proposal then the deal shall be struck off (sic).

The president take heed to you [more] than some other individual (sic).

Those two automobiles you all the time journey with we now have good plan for them (sic)

Magwenya stated Baleni is receiving safety to allow her to proceed her vital duties, together with these of being Cabinet Secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General.

“The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against Baleni,” stated Magwenya.