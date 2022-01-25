‘We missed you those 2 years’ – Lucknow franchise’s hilarious dig after RR’s ‘Pun(e) intended’ tweet

The newly added Lucknow franchise might be referred to as the Lucknow Super Giants. Super Giants was the identify given to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned Pune franchise too once they made a short look for a few years.

And, after their identify was unveiled, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) reacted to this matter. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to Twitter and indulged in some banter, as Lucknow and Pune have related names.

And, the Lucknow franchise has now reacted to the 2008 IPL champions. The Rajasthan Royals have been banned from the IPL for two years as they have been caught within the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“With all due respect, we missed you those 2 years,” learn the tweet from the official Twitter deal with of the Lucknow franchise. You can see the banter between the 2 IPL franchises on Twitter beneath.

With all due respect, we missed you these 2 years. 😜 https://t.co/FR0PzZKZA0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) January 24, 2022

KL Rahul has been named the skipper of the Lucknow franchise for IPL 2022

The Lucknow franchise picked KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, and Ravi Bishnoi as their 3 draft picks forward of the 2022 IPL mega public sale. Also, Rahul will don the skipper’s hat for the aspect in IPL 2022. While Rahul will draw a wage of INR 17 Crores, all-rounder Stoinis and leg spinner Bishnoi might be paid a sum of INR 9.2 Crores and INR 4 Crores respectively.

The 2022 IPL mega auctions might be held on twelfth and thirteenth February 2022 within the metropolis of Bangalore. Each and each IPL franchise might be eager to construct its squad forward of the fifteenth version of the match. The 2022 version of the IPL might be a 10-team affair, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that the match may get underway within the final week of March.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged because the champions of the 2021 version of the IPL and defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) aspect within the summit conflict. It was the MS Dhoni-led aspect’s 4th IPL title win.