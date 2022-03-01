‘We must face the future together’ Metsola

“Our way of life is worth defending. It is worth a cost. For the next generation, for all those in Ukraine and around the world who believe in Europe. For all those who want to be free.”

Addressing the extraordinary Plenary Session of the European Parliament on ‘Russian aggression towards Ukraine’, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola (pictured) set our 4 essential ideas for the way forward for the European Union.

First, Europe can now not stay reliant on Kremlin gasoline. “We need to re-double our efforts to diversify our energy systems towards a Europe that is no longer at the behest of autocrats. This will put our energy security on stronger footing.”

Secondly, President Metsola stated that Europe can now not welcome Kremlin money and faux there aren’t any strings connected. “Putin’s oligarchs and those who bankroll him should no longer be able to use their purchasing power to hide behind a veneer of respectability, in our cities, communities or our sports clubs.”

Thirdly, funding in our defence should match our rhetoric. President Metsola emphasised that “Europe must move to have a real security and defence Union. We have shown the last week that it is possible and desirable, and more than anything it is necessary.”

Fourthly, President Metsola spoke in regards to the significance of preventing Kremlin’s disinformation marketing campaign. “I call on social media and tech conglomerates to take their responsibility seriously and to understand that there is no being neutral between the fire and the fire brigade.”

Thanking Ukrainian President Zelenskyy for exhibiting the world what it means to face up, President Metsola stated that the European Parliament recognises Ukraine’s European perspective. “As our Resolution clearly states, we welcome Ukraine’s application for candidate status and we will work towards that goal. We must face the future together.”

In her speech, President Metsola additionally introduced that having an extended, proud historical past of being a thorn within the facet of autocrats, the European Parliament will search a ban on any consultant of the Kremlin from coming into its premises. “Aggressors and warmongers have no place in the House of democracy.”

