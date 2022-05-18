“We Need A New Charlie Chaplin To Prove…”: Ukraine’s Zelensky At Cannes

“Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up?”, Zelensky stated at Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Cannes, France:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made a shock video tackle on the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

“Hundreds of people are dying every day. They won’t get up again after the clapping at the end,” he instructed the viewers, which had reacted with shock when the pre-recorded message was launched.

“Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up? If there is a dictator, if there is a war for freedom, once again, everything depends on our unity. Can cinema stay outside of this unity?” Zelensky added.

Zelensky referred to the facility of cinema throughout World War II, together with the 1940 Charlie Chaplin movie “The Great Dictator” which mocked Nazi chief Adolf Hitler.

“Chaplin’s dictator did not destroy the real dictator, but thanks to cinema, thanks to this film, cinema did not stay quiet,” Zelensky stated.

“We need a new Chaplin to prove today that cinema is not mute. Will cinema keep quiet, or will it speak up? Can cinema stay outside of this?”

His speech obtained a standing ovation from the gang within the southern French resort city’s Palais des Festivals.

The battle is a dominant theme for the seventy fifth version of the Cannes Film Festival, with a special occasion devoted to Ukraine’s filmmakers on the business market.

“Mariupolis 2”, a documentary concerning the battle by Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was reportedly killed by Russian forces in Ukraine final month, will get a particular screening.

Zelensky equally addressed the Grammy awards ceremony in Las Vegas final month, telling the gang: “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals.”

The opening ceremony in Cannes had launched the jury and handed an honorary Palme d’Or to actor and peace activist Forest Whitaker.

“The torments of the world, which is bleeding, suffering, burning… they rack my conscience,” French actor and jury president Vincent Lindon stated in his speech.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)