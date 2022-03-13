‘We need help Mr President’ – North West residents raise concerns at imbizo | News24

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed residents within the North West province on Saturday at an imbizo.

More than 30 residents expressed their concern relating to service supply and the dearth of sympathy of law enforcement officials.

Police Minister Bheki Cele stated 442 new law enforcement officials can be educated within the province.

“We need help, Mr President.”

This was the overwhelming plea from North West residents to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday as he and Cabinet members visited the province for an imbizo.

Ramaphosa was greeted by lots of of residents when he arrived on the Mahikeng Stadium.

Residents have been allowed to boost their considerations over a scarcity of service supply within the province.

About 39 residents got a possibility to talk on to the president. They raised points round unemployment, medicine, lack of sympathy of police in coping with disabled and aged folks, and instances of gender-based violence (GBV) not handled within the acceptable method by police.

Addressing the group, Ramaphosa stated he famous their considerations.

“Services must be provided in the area. Strengthening the capacity of the state and making sure the work gets done. We are no longer going to be talking about things that must be done, we are going to do the things that must be done,” stated Ramaphosa.

A resident stated:

The lack of jobs amongst younger folks is without doubt one of the the reason why they resort to medicine. We need to ask you, Mr President, that you just see to it that younger folks get jobs.

Many of the residents stated they have been involved about how GBV instances have been dealt with at police stations. Some residents have been turned away by officers, whereas others have been left unattended as a result of a scarcity of workers on responsibility.

Responding to the allegations, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated: “Police are not supposed to turn a victim away. The job of the police is to go and arrest the perpetrators.”

Cele added that at the moment, there have been 900 police in coaching to sit down on the GBV desk at varied police stations.

“They need to develop understanding, empathy and sympathy for the victims as they come to the police station so that they can respond with a better understanding,” he stated.

Cele stated 442 new law enforcement officials can be educated within the North West.

“There was another resident that said police officers are not kind. I am giving management and myself three weeks to come back to the province and deal with the policing and drug issues,” he added.