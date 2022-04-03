‘We need more rainbows’: charter aims to protect queer culture in Oxford Street development

The range and inclusion pointers would turn into a compulsory requirement in late-night companies’ plans of administration, that are authorized paperwork enforceable by the council and police.

The enterprise constitution, which has taken inspiration from London’s Soho, can be an opt-in mannequin and have its phrases developed by group members and companies. The council would facilitate the method and look to help it by means of advertising or by funding coaching.

The proposed framework, on public exhibition all through April and May, additionally contains plans to listing new heritage websites based mostly on their cultural significance to the queer group and to require that new developments acknowledge traditionally necessary queer areas by means of artwork, plaques or pavements.

There are plans for a brand new cultural centre or museum dedicated to LGBTQI+ historical past, whereas the council will examine a “matching service” to hyperlink queer organisations or companies with vacant ground area for cultural initiatives.

Visibility is excessive on the agenda, with the City of Sydney pledging to search out new websites for rainbow crossings and fee artists to create avenue murals that commemorate queer icons.