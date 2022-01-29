‘We need to create our own legacy’ – Gautam Gambhir outlines Lucknow’s strategy ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction

The Lucknow franchise has roped in former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir because the mentor of their aspect forward of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). And, the 40-year-old Gambhir outlined Lucknow’s technique for the upcoming IPL mega auctions.

Gambhir reckons that the Lucknow franchise has been supplied with a possibility to create a legacy that has not been created earlier than. Gambhir additionally added that the Lucknow franchise will comply with its personal template as nicely.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to create a legacy and create something which has never been created before. We don’t want to copy anyone; we need to have our own template, we need to have our own legacy as well. And what better than when you have no baggage,” stated Gautam Gambhir in a chat with Boria Majumdar.

We are trying on the long-term perspective: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir additionally stated that the proprietor of the Lucknow franchise, Sanjiv Goenka had acknowledged that when he had owned the Rising Pune Super Giant aspect, that they had fallen in need of successful the IPL title by simply 1 run. Adding that the Lucknow franchise has some unfinished enterprise left, Gambhir concluded by stating that the Lucknow franchise will enter the IPL mega auctions with the long-term future in thoughts.

“Sanjiv (Goenka) sir, when he had Pune (franchise), they missed winning the title by one run. So it’s going to be a great challenge if we can finish that unfinished business as well but then we can’t promise that it’s going to happen in one year. It’s a long-term prospect as well. It’s not going to be something like we are going to think only for this year,” concluded Gautam Gambhir.

The 2022 IPL mega auctions can be held on twelfth and thirteenth February within the metropolis of Bangalore forward of the fifteenth version of the IPL. Meanwhile, the BCCI has revealed that IPL 2022 will get underway within the final week of March.