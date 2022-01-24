‘We need to start taking things off the table’ Šefčovič

Following at present’s (24 January) assembly between Vice President Maroš Šefčovič and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, on the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, the Commission Vice President stated the EU and UK wanted to start out ‘taking things off the table’ signalling that little progress has been made.

The EU-side stated they remained steadfast of their efforts to facilitate the implementation of the Protocol on the bottom, whereas safeguarding the integrity of the EU’s Single Market, Šefčovic stated it was notably vital that they “dive into” the questions associated to the motion of products between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It has been almost two years for the reason that Brexit withdrawal settlement was signed. Šefčovic stated that whereas he’ll act with a way of urgency, he wasn’t within the enterprise of setting synthetic deadlines.

Advertisement

Share this text: