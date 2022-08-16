‘We need to talk about it’: Emotional Thurston calls for change after Green death
“I think of Amanda [Green’s wife] and the kids. It just breaks my heart.”
On Thursday, Thurston was travelling to Sydney for his Channel Nine duties when he heard the information of Green’s demise.
The godfather of his youngsters, who was additionally an in depth mate of Green, known as Thurston to ship the gut-wrenching information.
Channel Nine bosses gave Thurston the weekend off and booked him a direct flight again residence.
Thurston revealed 2015 grand closing teammate Gavin Cooper had chatted to Green on the cellphone the evening earlier than his demise.
“He was still like the rock for everyone else,” Thurston stated.
“He was saying, ‘Give me a call if you need to chat. You’ve got so much to live for. You’ve got health, family, kids’.
“So it just doesn’t make sense.”
But Thurston can be remembering the great instances.
“He’d get a few under his belt and start singing Ice Ice Baby,” he stated with fun.
“(That) was his go-to. He loved bringing people together.”
This article initially appeared on Wide World of Sports.
If you or anybody you understand wants quick help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or by way of lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, name 000.