‘We need to talk about it’: Emotional Thurston calls for change after Green death

“I think of Amanda [Green’s wife] and the kids. It just breaks my heart.”

On Thursday, Thurston was travelling to Sydney for his Channel Nine duties when he heard the information of Green’s demise.

Paul Green celebrates the 2015 premiership win with Cowboys talisman Johnathan Thurston. Credit:Getty

The godfather of his youngsters, who was additionally an in depth mate of Green, known as Thurston to ship the gut-wrenching information.

Channel Nine bosses gave Thurston the weekend off and booked him a direct flight again residence.