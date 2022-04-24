‘We need urgent action on climate change’: GetUp sets sights on Goldstein

High-profile advocacy group GetUp has earmarked the contested seat of Goldstein as its prime election precedence in Victoria, saying a local weather change marketing campaign geared toward toppling Liberal incumbent MP, Tim Wilson.

The marketing campaign has obtained a lukewarm reception from impartial candidate Zoe Daniel who’s already underneath fireplace from Wilson and the Coalition over outsider activist help for her candidacy.

GetUp members are taking their local weather motion agenda to the voters of Goldstein.

GetUp nationwide director Paul Oosting stated Goldstein was the group’s principal curiosity in Victoria as a part of a $2.5 million nationwide election marketing campaign, adopted by Kooyong, held by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Other seats focused embody these hit by climate-affected disasters or the place local weather is a key subject, together with Macquarie, Eden-Monaro, Gilmore, and Page in regional NSW, Mackellar in Sydney and Ryan in Brisbane.